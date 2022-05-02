Dagenham & Redbridge boss expects 'another tough game' against Torquay

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon expects 'another tough game' when Torquay United visit Victoria Road on Bank Holiday Monday.

Daggers made it six games unbeaten in the National League with a 2-1 win at Wealdstone on Saturday, which left them four points off a play-off spot with three games remaining.

The Gulls, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 home draw by Maidenhead and sit eight points behind Daggers in 11th place, with a game in hand.

And McMahon told the club website: "We know it'll be another tough game, Gary Johnson has got a really good team there.

"Armani Little has been outstanding this year, scoring goals, assists, (Darry) Wright up top, (Connor) Lemonheigh-Evans is a handful.

"They've got a really strong group, we know it's going to be a tough game. We'll prepare the best we can for it, and look forward to that on Monday."

Daggers were due to return to training on Sunday morning to prepare for their next test, with McMahon hoping to have more players available for selection.

Mauro Vilhete and Callum Reynolds missed out at Gorsvenor Vale due to calf injuries, while Myles Weston was not selected after his recent bout of chickenpox.

"We hope to have them back on Monday just to thicken the squad up," added McMahon.

"Westy got through training the last two days really well, Junior and Macca are carrying knocks, which is why they had to come off.

"But we're hopeful we'll get them in, patch them up and get them ready for Monday."

Daggers head to Solihull Moors for their penultimate fixture of the season next weekend, before hosting Wrexham on the last day of the campaign.

And McMahon wants as many points as possible as they push for a top-seven spot, adding: "I think we're making a lot of progress, the team has been excellent this season.

"To reach the second highest points tally the club has had in 11 years, in a 44-game season, when the rest of them have been 46, is credit to the players. They've been awesome.

"We want to get as many as we can now in the last three games, finish as high as we can, win as many games as we can and see where it takes us."