Dominant Daggers deserved more than draw says Daryl

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon felt his side deserved more than a point after a 2-2 draw at Torquay United.

Two goals down inside 12 minutes at Plainmoor, Daggers fought back with goals either side of the break from Josh Walker and captain Angelo Balanta.

And although the draw allowed them to climb up to fourth in the National League table, McMahon said: "We didn't start the game well enough. I thought in the first 12, 15, 18, 20 minutes we were sloppy with the ball, we didn't get going really.

"And then if I'm being honest I thought from that moment on, I don't mean to be disrespectful to Torquay, but I thought we were the totally, totally dominant team. Against a very good team as well.

"I thought as we grew into that second half, we created numerous chances and were unlucky not to win the game in the end."

Asa Hall headed the Gulls in front with barely a minute played, before Danny Wright doubled their lead on 12 minutes.

But Daggers halved the deficit on the half-hour mark when Balanta headed a Myles Weston corner goalwards and the ball fell kindly for Walker to convert.

Weston curled a free-kick just wide and was denied by a goalline block before the break, while Junior Morias and Mo Sagaf forced excellent saves from Shaun MacDonald after the restart.

And the visitors drew level on 71 minutes as captain Balanta cut inside and curled a shot into the top corner.

McMahon added: "He's different class. He's captain because he produces moments of magic.

"I think Angelo will tell you himself, he's not a shouter and bawler and organiser, he's in the team to lead by example.

"His technical quality is far above this level to be honest and you've seen it with the goal."

Morias pulled another shot inches wide as Daggers pressed for a winner, with Sam Ling testing MacDonald and Balanta seeing another attempt blocked during stoppage time as it ended all square in front of a crowd of 2,339 in wet and windy Devon.