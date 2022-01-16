McMahon delighted to see Daggers into FA Trophy last 16

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon was 'delighted' to see his side book a place in the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Southend United on Saturday.

Mo Sagaf and Junior Morias netted eight minutes apart in the second half to see off their National League rivals at Victoria Road in front of a 2,500-plus crowd.

And McMahon said: "Delighted to win, delighted to be in the next round.

"It's always a tough game, a bit of a derby as well but I thought we grew into the game.

"I thought first half Southend started really brightly, with decent possession of the ball. I thought we limited them to next to nothing in that first half really. And we grew into the game second half."

Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring against Southend United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sagaf headed home a Myles Weston cross to break the deadlock on 56 minutes, with Morias benefitting from another Weston assist just past the hour mark.

McMahon added: "They've both been excellent. Junior was terrific again today. A real handful.

"Him and Josh (Walker) are hard to play against. You can see with Junior now, he's a little animal up there, he's after people, he backs into people, he's very, very difficult to play against, I thought he was awesome today."

Joe Jones of Dagenham & Redbridge and Sam Dalby of Southend United battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Victory made it seven games unbeaten in all competitions for McMahon's men, who kept a third clean sheet in five outings.

"We've defended really, really well for the last month or so. The back three, the players in front of the back three as well, they've been excellent," said McMahon.

"When El (Justham) has been called upon he makes saves. Just after half time Southend had two opportunities and he made two good saves.

"I was pleased with the clean sheet and pleased to be in the next round."

Yoan Zouma of Dagenham & Redbridge and Matt Rush of Southend United battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Elliott Johnson returned to action for the first time since the previous round at Truro as a second-half replacement for Yoan Zouma and earned praise from the boss.

"He (Zouma) was on a yellow card and Johnno (Elliot Johnson) needed some minutes so we thought it was a good opportunity to get Johnno on the pitch and give him 45," added McMahon.

"And to be fair, I thought when Elliot went on he was absolutely outstanding.

"He's had a difficult time, he's been suspended and picked up a little injury, then had Covid, so he had a difficult month.

"It's great to have him back and he has been one of our most consistent players across the season."

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Matthew Dennis of Southend United battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers can now look forward to Monday's draw, but McMahon says they will quickly change focus back to the National League campaign, having slipped to sixth at the weekend.

He said: "It's important for everyone. It was a really, really tough tie in the last round against Truro, to go down there on the Sunday.

"We've been rewarded with a home draw against Southend, a big crowd and hopefully we can be rewarded again in the next round, but we will park that for now until February and start focusing on Stockport.

"It's a totally different game. Stockport are different to Southend, we will assess it."

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham & Redbridge and Matt Rush of Southend United battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge and Nathan Ralph of Southend United compete for a header - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



