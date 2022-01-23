McMahon 'really disappointed' to see Dagenham & Redbridge defeated by Stockport

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon admitted he was 'really disappointed' to see his side beaten 2-0 at home by Stockport County on Saturday evening.

The visitors scored twice inside five minutes in front of the live BT Sport cameras at Victoria Road to leave Daggers with a mountain to climb.

And the home side could not find a way back into the game, with a first defeat in eight games in all competitions leaving them sitting in eighth place in the National League, two points off a play-off spot.

"Really disappointed, we started the game poorly and conceded the two goals and the manner we conceded them is poor," said McMahon.

"I've watched them back and it looks like the second one might be offside, but the two goals we've conceded are really poor.

"From there on it's an uphill task against a very good team."

Ash Palmer headed Stockport in front from a free-kick on three minutes, with Will Collar adding a quickfire second from close range.

And Stockport were able to protect that lead, earning praise from McMahon.

He added: "They did sit back, they sat in a block of space we want to play in, which we've done really well in the last few weeks.

"I've said it before the game and I'll say it again, I think they're a top-four team and if you finish above them this season in this division you'll be champions. They're that good.

"From our perspective, it hurts, because we've been on a good run ourselves. I feel like we've built a winning football team here, that wants to win, tries to win, strives to win, that goes on the front foot, likes winning games of football.

"It hurts, all of us, because it wasn't the performance we wanted.

It wasn't the start we wanted, but like anything now I think it's really important that we keep some perspective and lick our wounds, take our medicine and get ready to go and play at Weymouth on Tuesday night and bounce back.

"It will be a tough game. They've had a good result away to Boreham Wood, new manager in the building, it's always tough down there, it's a long trip, we've all got to do it, but we're looking forward to going there and getting back out on the pitch."