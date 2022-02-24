McMahon: Daggers have got to 'quickly switch on'

Daryl McMahon says Dagenham & Redbridge have got to 'quickly switch on' to reach their targets this season.

Daggers head to Altrincham on Saturday having been held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Woking in midweek.

Paul McCallum opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, after the visitors had seen Rohan Ince sent off for a challenge on debutant Josh Hare in the 16th minute.

But Inih Effiong levelled eight minutes from time to deny Daggers a win and leave them eight points off the play-off places in 10th.

And McMahon said: "It's a poor result in the position we were in. Poor defending for the goal, shocking defending, not enough intensity from anyone to get near him.

"It was almost like we'd won the game and were coasting through it. You can't do that against anybody.

"It's 1-0, anyone has got a puncher's chance to get back into the game with that scoreline.

"We've got to quickly switch on if we want to be where we want to be in this division. Nobody makes it easy for you, we know that."

Daggers have taken just eight points from seven league games since the turn of the year and visit an Altrincham side sitting just above the relegation zone, having lost five of their last eight games.

And McMahon wants to see a more ruthless, clinical edge to his side.

He added: "We know it's going to be another tough game. Like I keep saying, they all are.

"There's no easy games in the league and we have to lick our wounds, get back on the training ground and work.

"We weren't ruthless enough, things you need to be if you want to be a team that's in the top echelons of the division.

"You've got to be more clinical, sense danger. At the minute we're not doing that.

"For the majority of the game we did things right, we pressed right, we got after them right, we won the ball back high.

"But in that last little bit, I don't know if it was nervousness, you want to stay in your slots, you don't want to come out and engage people.

"You've got to do the right things, go out and press the ball, get hit with the ball, block a shot, block crosses.

"Those little things in the last little period were lacking and at the end in the box there's people diving in and making the wrong choices."

Altrincham snatched a last-minute 3-2 win at Victoria Road when the sides met back in early October and McMahon will be hoping Daggers redress the balance in their return fixture this weekend.