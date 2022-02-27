Daggers boss McMahon apologises to fans after Altrincham loss

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon looks on during their Buildbase FA Trophy tie against Spennymoor - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon apologised to fans of the club following their 3-0 defeat at lowly Altrincham on Saturday.

Goals from Dan Mooney, Jordan Hulme and Josh Hancock saw the hosts take the points and defeat left Daggers in 10th place, some nine points off a play-off spot.

And McMahon admitted his side were far from their best, saying: "We were really, really poor. We were way below the levels we expect ourselves to be at.

"We looked like we lacked confidence I thought, for the first time I've seen in the group.

"We looked edgy, not like us at all. I can only apologise for the performance.

"We're all gutted about what's happened and apologise to the fans who travelled, it's a long way to come to watch that performance that we produced today, which wasn't good enough."

Daggers had been held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Woking in midweek, but McMahon felt they had prepared well for their trip to the north West.

He added: "Nothing in the week leading up to it told me there was a performance like that.

"It looked a little bit liked we lacked confidence and the endeavour and intensity you need to win games at this level. We just didn't have that.

"We had opportunities to score goals but it's the manner we conceded goals that is the worry.

"You can't expect us to score four goals away at Altrincham to win the game.

"The defending wasn't good enough. The performance wasn't good enough overall, not just the defending and we need to get back to what we're good at."

Daggers appear to be losing form at the wrong time of the season, having now taken just eight points from their eight games in 2022.

And McMahon says they need to dig deep to rediscover some of their better form to keep their fading promotion hopes alive.

He added: "It's concerning but to get through it you've got to stick together and work hard.

"We've shown this season that we've been a team in the play-offs, top of the table, we've been a very good side at this level.

"But in the last few weeks we've been a team that's lacking a bit in confidence and the only way you get that back is by gritting your teeth, working hard on the training ground and putting together some performances."

