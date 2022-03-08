McMahon delighted with Dagenham & Redbridge success at Yeovil

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon was delighted to make it back-to-back wins in the National League with a 3-0 victory at Yeovil on Tuesday.

Paul McCallum scored twice in the opening 22 minutes at Huish Park, with Junior Morias sealing the points in the second half.

And that came after Morias had opened the scoring at home against in-form Maidenhead United a week earlier, before McCallum's quickfire brace secured another 3-0 triumph.

McMahon said: "It's a really difficult place to come on a Tuesday night, we know playing against Darren's (Sarll) teams they're well organised, aggressive, have got good fitness levels.

"We knew we had to compete with them tonight and I thought we competed really well and when the opportunities come we took them superbly."

McCallum opened the scoring after only five minutes, arriving in the box to convert Josh Hare's teasing cross from the right.

McMahon added: "I thought the best bit about it was Macca played it wide to Josh as well, so he made up a lot of distance from where he passed the ball to getting in the middle of the goal.

"We know Macca arriving at speed with his power is difficult to stop and it was a great goal from him."

A mistake by Yeovil keeper Grant Smith then gifted McCallum the chance to double the advantage, which he took with a calm finish from 25 yards.

"When you have that you get a bit excited and hit it as hard as you can. I thought he really composed himself and passed it in and it's nothing more than he deserved to be fair, he worked really hard and I'm delighted for him," said McMahon.

Daggers had few causes for alarm in the South West, managing the game well and adding a third just past the hour when Morias raced into space on the right and drilled an angled shot home.

"It's a difficult scoreline, you don't want to sit back and invite them onto you and one goal changes the game," said the boss.

"I felt the team as a whole defended really, really well. We limited Yeovil to not a lot, I can't remember Elliot (Justham) making a save really. I thought we defended really, really well.

"They (the back three) were excellent. I thought (Dean) Rance was terrific, he's outstanding, and (Brandon) Comley is getting fitter and fitter, you can see the player he is now in the last two performances.

"I thought he (Morias) took a little too long to be honest. When he stopped I thought the defender was getting back at him but it was a fantastic finish and I'm delighted for him as well.

"He's a hard worker and is really, really playing well now."

It certainly made the long midweek round trip worthwhile and McMahon paid tribute to the small band of supporters in attendance.

"It's massively important that we give the fans a performance. We can't always guarantee a win," he said.

"I saw a fan at the hotel before we left and he'd come to Altrincham and we were really poor (a 3-0 loss). He travelled there and he travelled here today and I think that shows great faith in the squad and we really appreciate all our fans who travel.

"We know it's not easy, the expense of it, Tuesday night down here, getting home late, getting up for work, maybe taking days off to come here as well, so we really appreciate everyone that's come here tonight."