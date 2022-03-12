Cruellest way to lose says Daggers boss McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge players thank the fans after their FA Trophy penalty shoot-out loss to York City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon admitted their FA Trophy quarter-final defeat against York City was the 'cruellest way to lose'.

Daggers looked set for a spot in the semi-finals thanks to Paul McCallum's 15th-minute goal.

But their National League North visitors levelled from the spot with the last kick of normal time, then won 7-6 in a shoot-out to join Bromley, Stockport County and Wrexham in the last four.

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon looks on against York City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And McMahon said: "It's the cruellest way to lose, especially as we had the penalty to win it, but the old saying goes 'you win together, you lose together'.

"Disappointed with the goal we conceded late because I feel there was another corner for us and the game is over.

"If we put our head down to head the ball and don't put our foot up we probably get a free-kick ourselves instead of a penalty. A little decision that you make in a split-second.

"We have to draw strength from each other now, as painful as it is now, you have to move forward.

"Out of adversity people can come together, teams can get stronger and grow.

"I know for myself in my own career I've had many, many downs as a player and a manager where you get that proverbial kick in the whatsits and you have to show your teeth and come back strong. I've got no doubt this group will."

McCallum converted a Myles Weston cross for his 14th goal of the season to put the hosts ahead, with Kurt Willoughby and Scott Barrow off-target for York either side of the break.

Angelo Balanta, McCallum and Weston had chances to double Dagenham's lead before Matt Brown's header was saved by Elliot Justham.

Then a foul on Maxim Kouogun allowed Clayton Donaldson to level with a last-gasp penalty and set up the shoot-out.

Dagenham & Redbridge players look on during the penalty shoot-out with York City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers trio Callum Reynolds, Josh Walker and Elliott Johnson saw their efforts saved by Pete Jameson and McMahon added: "We should've scored more goals, we got into their box numerous times, we've had enough opportunities to kill the game off.

"At the end it's an error, which is human, it happens, that was the killer not scoring the next goal. If it goes 2-0 it's game over.

"I think they had a header that Els saved in injury time, that was the first shot they had on target.

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge makes a save during the penalty shoot-out against York City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I don't want to sound like a sore loser, I wish John (Askey) all the best in the next round, it's a fantastic football club York and we wish them well."