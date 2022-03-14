Dagenham & Redbridge 'have to show character' says McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon says they have to move on from their FA Trophy heartache quickly.

Daggers lost 7-6 on penalties to National League North side York City on Saturday, after the visitors netted a last-gasp penalty to earn a 1-1 draw at Victoria Road.

McMahon's men return to their National League promotion bid with a trip to Southend United on Tuesday (7.45pm) and he told the club website: "That game has gone now, there's nothing we can do about it, it's over.

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon looks on during their FA Trophy tie against York City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"As good as you are Tuesday (at Yeovil), last Tuesday (against Maidenhead United), 3-0 wins, clean sheets, everyone is happy, we win together. We've got to lick our wounds and go again, you have to bounce back.

"I've said that all the time. You go in the changing room and feel like you're on the floor, you have to find a way to drag yourself off it, can't stay down, got to go again and we will.

"We've got to go on from it. As tough as it is now, I'm sure I can tell you Southend's team talk now. 'They're going to be down, emotionally drained'.

"We have to show our teeth, our character, our strength and what this club is about. Being hungry and we go again."

Daggers lie six points off the play-off places ahead of their trip to Roots Hall, with 13 games remaining.

And McMahon was pleased to have welcomed Angelo Balanta and Matt Robinson back into the starting line-up at the weekend, adding: "Ang had 70-75 minutes, I think he was tired at the end. Robbo has been off for a few weeks with his concussion.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge hurdles a tackle by Mitch Hancox of York City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Coms (Brandon Comley) has been in his sick bed all week, we haven't seen Coms from Yeovil because he has been ill. It was good for him to come back and get some minutes on the pitch."

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Michael Woods of York City compete for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McMahon also had praise for Mohamed Sagaf, who filled in as a wing-back on Saturday due to the unavailability of cup-tied Josh Hare.

He said: "We've seen Mo Sagaf play out of position and play really well I thought in that wing-back role.

"Everybody knows what Mo is like. He's a good kid, he smiles, he's competitive, tenacious and no matter where you put Mo, you know he is going to give you everything he has got. I thought he was excellent."

Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham & Redbridge and Kurt Willoughby of York City battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



