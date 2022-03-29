Dagenham & Redbridge face friendly during break from league action

Dagenham & Redbridge face a 10-day break from National League action before hosting Boreham Wood on Tuesday (April 5).

Daryl McMahon's men fell to a 2-1 defeat at fellow play-off hopefuls Grimsby Town at the weekend and are due to visit National League South side St Albans City for a fundraising friendly on Saturday.

The match at Clarence Park forms part of a community day in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, with tickets priced £10 adults and £5 juniors.

McMahon said: "We've been on a fantastic run and the boys have been terrific, I can't knock the players.

"They have been awesome for the last month and we go again. But we have to dust ourselves down and go again.

"It is what it is. There's nothing I can do about it. We just have to prepare the best we can now for Boreham Wood.

"We've got a game on Saturday as well, a friendly, and we'll work hard this week, do what we always do and get ready again.

"The fans have been terrific, their support is brilliant for the team, and they were awesome again (at Grimsby).

"It's a long way to come on a Saturday, disappointing we couldn't get the result but we stick together and we go again against Boreham Wood."

Daggers managing director Steve Thompson said: "With both the National League and National League South running with an odd number of teams, every Saturday a club from each division finds themselves without a game.

"This has therefore given both St Albans City and Dagenham & Redbridge a great way to show our support to the people of Ukraine, and raise much needed funds for the humanitarian effort.

"We really hope that supporters of both clubs, and indeed the wider community, are able to get behind this great initiative."