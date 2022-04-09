Dagenham & Redbridge 'excellent' in win at Bromley says McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon called his side 'excellent' after their 2-0 win at National League rivals Bromley.

Paul McCallum's 16th goal of the season broke the deadlock at Hayes Lane early in the second half, with Junior Morias sealing the points 13 minutes from time.

The win left Daggers in eighth place, four points behind Grimsby with seven games to go as they push for a play-off place.

And McMahon told the club website: "I thought we were excellent. We had to weather a bit of a storm, which I thought we dealt with really well.

"After that initial 15-minute spell we settled down in the rest of the first half and had a chat at half-time about how we could hurt them in the second half, moving the ball a bit quicker.

"And I thought we did that relaly well in the second half, straight from kick-off. I thought we were excellent."

Elliot Justham produced a fine save to deny George Alexander, before McCallum volleyed against the post at the end of a flowing move.

Will Wright had a shot tipped over, but Justham thwarted Michael Cheek at close range before McCallum turned home a corner at the far post, two minutes after the break.

Morias doubled the advantage from a cross and McMahon praised his goalscorers, adding: "They're brilliant and they know they're under pressure from people like Josh Walker as well. Ibby Akanbi and Scott Wilson are training really well as well.

"They know that, at any moment if they slip up, someone is ready to go and take the shirt, competition for places here is high, particularly in that front line.

"Across the season we've scored a lot of goals and hopefully that continues for the rest of the season."

FA Trophy finalists Bromley were unable to find a way back after that, with Manny Onariase giving another impressive display in the Daggers defence.

McMahon said: "We were delighted when we signed him. We signed him for the rest of this season but for the long-term as well. Hence the contract we gave him, in terms of the length of it.

"He's an outstanding player at this level and I thought on Tuesday night and today he was excellent.

"I have to say, so was Will Wright and Callum Reynolds, as well as Elliot in goal. As a unit they've been good. That's six clean sheets in the last eight games, so we're defending very well at the moment and we've got to keep doing it.

"Elliot is an outstanding goalkeeper and his save in the first half was at a key moment in the game.

"I believe he's the best goalkeeper in the division and I think now we're better in front of him, not just the defence but the whole team defensively as well."

It meant a happy return home to east London for the squad and supporters, ahead of a home game against Barnet on Good Friday and trip to Aldershot on Bank Holiday Monday.

"The fans have travelled well all year for us, I have to say. Every game we've been to, they've been outstanding," said McMahon.

"Particularly in these games, that are local, you think about coming here, Southend, Barnet, I think we've had terrific travelling support and as always we appreciate it."