Daggers boss McMahon rues missed chances against lowly King's Lynn

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon was left to rue a host of missed chances as his side were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly King's Lynn Town.

Paul McCallum's last-minute goal rescued a point for the home side, after Josh Coulson had given the visitors a 12th-minute lead.

But Daggers lost ground in the race for a National League play-off place as a result and McMahon told the club website: "Apart from the first 15-20 minutes which I thought we weren't great, after that I thought we were superb in terms of creating opportunities.

"We probably had more opportunities than we had against Barnet when we scored seven.

"The chances we created, the football we played, I can only applaud the lads for that.

"But the game is won in both boxes and the amount of opportunities we had, we didn't take, we weren't clinical.

"I've said this numerous times this season, we're a good, good team - hard to play against, we dominate the ball, we create opportunities.

"But the difference between a good team and a very good team is continually taking chances and I don't think we've done that today. But the actual play, I can't complain, I thought the players were excellent."

The Linnets took the lead when Coulson headed home from a set-piece and looked content to try and protect their advantage, as Daggers dominated possession.

And after substitute Josh Walker had an 87th-minute effort ruled out, McMahon admitted McCallum's goal was little consolation given their promotion target.

"We've been excellent at defending. Josh Coulson, we highlighted him, we did work on him, he's very good in the air, he's lost his marker and to be fair to Josh it was a fantastic header from him.

"Are we disappointed to concede a goal from a set-piece? Yes. Do we expect the defensive unit to be perfect all the time? No, it happens.

"The problem wasn't at that end of the pitch for us.

"They came here with a game plan to sit in deep. We created enough chances to win two games today. As much as they sat in and made it hard for us, we still found the answers but didn't put the ball in the back of the net.

"I've got to focus on our team and performance-wise it was good, result-wise it was not what we wanted.

"Especially at this stage of the season, to create that many opportunities makes it even harder to take.

"Sometimes when you score an equaliser in the last minute you celebrate but for us it feels like the amount of chances we had, we should've won today.

"We had so many gilt-edged opportunities, I'm not talking about somebody producing a bit of individual magic, the team moves that had pull backs to the six-yard box, to the penalty spot, we hit the shot wide or scuffed the shot, when it's a golden opportunity to score and we have to be more ruthless in those moments to get to where we want to get to."