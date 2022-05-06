Dagenham & Redbridge have 'nothing to lose' says McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon says his side have 'nothing to lose' as they head to Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Daggers are currently three points off the play-off places in the National League, with only two games remaining.

Rivals Chesterfield visit Torquay in the lunchtime kick-off and could be six points clear of McMahon's men by the time they begin their match at fourth-placed Moors.

But McMahon told the club website: "We can't affect what happens at Torquay at all. We will be fully focused on us, that's what we have to be, that's what we have been.

"We're in a position now in the season when you can look left, right and above and see what's going on and all you can do is control the controllables.

"It's really important we do that. We know we're in a position that's out of our hands, we are the team with nothing at the minute, which means we've got nothing to lose, so we have to have that mindset and mentality.

"We're not a team being hunted, we're the hunters in these last two games, we're the team that can have that freedom, that ability to express ourselves, there's no nerves with us, there's nothing to be nervous about, we haven't got anything to lose.

"We have to enjoy the games, put our best foot forward and do what we do."

Daggers ran out 5-1 winners when Solihull Moors visited Victoria Road earlier in the season, but go into this weekend's game on the back of a goalless draw with Torquay.

McMahon added: "I said to the lads in previewing the game for Saturday, we know Solihull are a very good team and when they played us at our place it was a very even game, even though the scoreline didn't suggest that.

"We know we've got to be making sure we're about ourselves on Saturday, working hard and doing our best.

"If you go back to the two games we've drawn recently at home to King's Lynn and Torquay, in both games we had 17-18 shots and got one goal.

"When you consider the week before we score seven against Barnet out of 11 shots, it's about us being ruthless, we know we've got the players that can do it, we create chances, we've got to make sure we defend properly as well against a team like Solihull."

Although only picking up a point against the Gulls on Bank Holiday Monday, McMahon was pleased with his side's performance, as they extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.

And he says they will need to repeat that kind of effort to have success this weekend, adding: "We've looked back on it again as we always do reviewing the game and we had 60 per cent of the ball, 17 shots and Torquay only had one shot on target. Against a good Torquay team as well.

"I thought the performance was a dominant performance and probably didn't get the result the performance warranted.

"That happens in football, but we know we're going to need the same sort of levels against Solihull to get anything from that game.

"We've been excellent for the last couple of months to be honest in terms of performances.

"Our performance levels have been really, really good since we lost to Altrincham, 12-13 games ago.

"Whether we've won, lost or drawn we've put in top performances across the board and I thought on Monday we were excellent in terms of performance.

"It will be a tough game, Solihull are an excellent team. They play good, solid football, possession-based, a similiar shape to us the majority of the season.

"They have tinkered and gone into a 4-3-3 at some times, we know they've got some top performers at this level. But it's a game we're looking forward to."

It will be the last away trip of the campaign for the loyal Daggers fans, unless McMahon's side qualify for the play-offs, and the boss paid tribute to their efforts.

He added: "We've the second-best away form in the division, the last time I looked. A large part of that is down to the support we get away from home.

"They've been superb, travelling everywhere with us this season, especially off the back of last year with Covid when we didn't have any fans anywhere.

"Our away fans have been excellent and we'll need them again on Saturday."