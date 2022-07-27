McMahon looks to 'top up' Dagenham & Redbridge in final friendly

Omar Mussa of Dagenham & Redbridge and Craig Clay of Leyton Orient battle for the ball - Credit: TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon will look to 'top up' his players as they host West Ham United U23s in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022-23 campaign on Saturday.

Daggers drew 2-2 with Leyton Orient at Victoria Road last weekend, ahead of a midweek trip to Concord Rangers.

And they now have just 90 minutes left to get ready for their National League opener against Gateshead on August 6.

Adam Thompson headed Orient into a first-half lead on Saturday, but Daggers rallied as Junior Morias saw his well-struck effort punched into his own net by Lawrence Vigouroux, under pressure from Josh Walker, before Josh Hare headed home.

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The visitors levelled with almost the last kick of the game through a trialist and McMahon told the club website: "I think it's important we make sure everyone's minutes are topped up and they're ready to go.

"Considering you're playing a team from the league above and they're a week ahead of you, in terms of their preparation and fitness levels, I thought we looked very, very good and in that last 20 minutes in terms of our own fitness levels, that was positive to see.

"I thought it was a really good game, a really close game as the scoreline suggests as well.

"They're a week ahead of us in their preparation and start next weekend.

"After getting ourselves in front, I was disappointed to draw in the end, from the last kick of the game really, but overall it was a really good workout for us.

Nikola Tavares of Dagenham & Redbridge battles with Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Fitness levels, getting people on the pitch again, getting minutes into Manny [Onariase], he missed Portugal so is a little bit behind the rest of the group.

"Josh Hare came on again in that right centre-back position which he has played in pre-season and has done really well.

"Deano [Rance] missed Tuesday night, Junior Morias missed Tuesday night, so it was good to get them minutes again today, so overall it was a really, really positive afternoon."

Daggers had won 3-0 at Bishop's Stortford in midweek, with two goals from Paul McCallum and one from Omar Mussa.

And new signings Nikola Tavares, Mussa and David Longe-King all featured for the hosts and earned praise from McMahon.

"I thought they were all very good, Mussa as the game went on got stronger and stronger and really showed his quality in the last 20 minutes," he added.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham & Redbridge and Adam Thompson of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Longe-King is what he is, big, strong, aggressive and Nik is very clever, very good on the ball and I thought he was very good in that first half.

"We haven't done loads and loads of work on set-pieces, you're mostly doing your fitness work. We'll be tidying up all those little things and how we want people to defend set-pieces and attack set-pieces.

Elliot Johnson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"For some of the boys it was their first time playing here so it was good for those lads to see the crowd here today."