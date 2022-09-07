Dagenham & Redbridge 'must not hide' warns boss McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon looks on from the dugout at Victoria Road - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon says it's important his team 'doesn't hide' as they look to bounce back from the 'worst performance' he has been involved in.

Daggers were thumped 5-0 at home by Notts County at the weekend and face long trips to York City on Saturday and Wrexham next Tuesday (September 13).

And the boss says they have got to do better after the embarrassment suffered against the Magpies at Victoria Road.

"I don't hide. I think it's important my team doesn't hide, we step forward, we look in the mirror and see what we've got to do better," McMahon told the club website.

"We know today was embarrassing, I can't use any other word than that, and it hurts right now but you have to get up, get on with it and move forward, learn from it and get ready for York.

"I've been in the game a long time as a player, as a coach and manager. Difficult moments come throughout the season.

"I left school at 15 and I'm 38 now and the reason I've stayed in football as long as I have is I'm resilient."

Macauley Langstaff put Daggers to the sword with a hat-trick and defeat left McMahon's men sitting in 15th place with only eight points from their first seven games of the campaign, three behind York in ninth and eight adrift of second-placed Wrexham.

But the boss refused to make excuses for their latest reverse, adding: "I can talk about injuries, missing Manny [Onariase due to suspension], missing David Longe-King, Rance as a defender in front of the back four or back three, [Angelo] Balanta, whoever else we've got out, but it's just excuses to be honest.

"I don't want to make excuses. We had a good enough team on the pitch to compete with Notts County, there's no doubt about that in my mind, but we didn't do that.

"We have to take responsibility for the result, the result goes on my head and my shoulders as the manager of the club, but I expect to see more from the team than that."

York won 1-0 at Yeovil thanks to a goal from Lenell John-Lewis, who also missed a penalty at Huish Park, to make it three games unbeaten.

And Wrexham romped to a 5-0 victory at Dorking Wanderers, their fourth successive win, as former Leyton Orient striker Ollie Palmer scored twice and ex-West Ham youngster Elliot Lee also found the net.