Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon left 'gutted' by defeat

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon admitted he was 'gutted' to return empty-handed from National League rivals Solihull Moors after a 3-1 defeat.

Callum Howe and Callum Maycock netted to put the hosts 2-0 up in 21 minutes, before James Osborne was sent off.

And the 10 men added a third from a set-piece shortly before half-time through Alex Gudger, with McMahon telling the club website: "Gutted. The performance levels when they went down to 10 men, we moved the ball way too slow for us in how we play.

"The third goal just before half-time was a killer for us. It was a needless free-kick given away out wide, we've given them an opportunity to put the ball in the box, we know they've got good height in their team, we didn't defend that properly.

"In the second half, we hit the post, crossbar, had one cleared off the line, didn't hit the target enough.

"I've been told we had 27 attempts at goal, I'd like to see how many were actually on target because I don't think we worked the goalkeeper anywhere near enough."

McMahon sent Josh Walker and Myles Weston on for Mo Sagaf and Sam Ling for the restart, with Walker pulling one goal back.

But the visitors could not make any further inroads and saw their seven-match unbeaten run come to an end.

"I'm delighted for Josh, he's had a tough time family wise recently, so he's had a lot on his plate," added McMahon.

"He always comes on, he never hides, he's a big boy, a brave character and I'm delighted for him to get his goal. He was unlucky not to score two or three more.

"We had the extra player, we thought with Westy being a winger, he would be an out-ball for us, which he was. He put a number of crosses into the box, he was a handful, we went three up front, we went for it.

"For us, we knew that we needed to get a result, to push and try and get three points, I thought we were aggressive in the way we tried to do that, but we didn't. We created the chances, but didn't take them."