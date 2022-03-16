McMahon hails 'terrific' Dagenham & Redbridge display at Southend

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon hailed his side for a 'terrific performance' in their 3-0 win at Southend United on Tuesday.

An early own goal by Will Atkinson put Daggers ahead at Roots Hall, with Junior Morias doubling the advantage before the half-hour mark.

And Matt Robinson sealed the points with an excellent third midway through the second half, as McMahon's men made it three 3-0 wins in succession in the National League.

"It was a terrific performance. It's a difficult place to come, I think they were 13 unbeaten," McMahon told the club's website.

"We put in a really, really good performance, really solid performance, really together performance and showed some real moments of quality as well.

"The third goal was excellent, but the 20 minutes before that as well were good because Southend came out second half - I'm sure Kevin (Maher) would've given them a rollicking at half time because of how good we were in that first half, - and were very good in that 20 minutes and we defended really, really well.

"When we broke for that third goal, we showed real quality from defending well to breaking and it's a great finish from Robbo.

"We said before the game to him it's about time he scored another goal and it was a terrific finish from him.

"The three have been team performances. I don't think we had a bad performer and I don't think we did in the previous two league games either. We've been terrific."

The latest win left Daggers in ninth place, three points off a play-off spot, with fellow hopefuls Notts County set to visit Victoria Road on Saturday.

McMahon added: "I think it's always important that we control the controllables, we know when we've got everybody fit and firing we've got a strong group.

"We have to take momentum from the performances but we've been saying to the boys when you win a game of football it's only 'leased'.

"And you've got to pay for it every day to get it again. We go back to work again to get ready for Saturday."

Despite a bug in the camp, which left several players ill this week, Dagenham's promotion bid has been boosted by the permanent signing of defender Manny Onariase, who was an unused substitute after his return from Scunthorpe United.

Defender Manny Onariase is back at Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McMahon added: "It's a top signing for us. We didn't think we'd be able to get him this season and the reason we moved for him now was before it becomes a meat market this summer.

"We thought we'd get in quickly and get him now. Obviously we've had him before and he was glad to come back so that made it easier. I've worked with him before as well and he has played for the club a couple of times.

"I think he's a top, top defender at this level, so we're looking forward to him getting back for us."