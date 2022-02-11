McMahon: Dagenham & Redbridge 'fully respect' Spennymoor Town

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon looks on during their Buildbase FA Trophy tie against Southend United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daryl McMahon says Dagenham & Redbridge will 'fully respect' Spennymoor Town in their Buildbase FA Trophy clash this weekend.

The National League North side visit Victoria Road looking to spring an upset against a Daggers side who have lost their last three of their last four matches in the National League.

And with a quarter-final spot up for grabs, McMahon says he will be taking nothing for granted.

"It will be a difficult game, they have got a new management team in, they've been there for six or seven games now," he told the club website.

"They've picked up points, they're playing well, they've got some very good players, are good on set-pieces, so we know it's going to be a really, really difficult game.

"But they all are in these competitions. It's one we're taking extremely seriously considering where we are in the competition.

"We fully respect Spennymoor and what they're going to be about. But we're looking forward to the match and hopefully implementing our game on them when they come down.

"There's so many variables that can happen. We'll always attack every game on the front foot, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and trying to implement our game on them and trying to play our style.

If that doesn't happen we have to find other ways to get through the tie."

Joe Jones of Dagenham & Redbridge challenges Southend's Sam Dalby during their Buildbase FA Trophy tie - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Isthmian League Premier Division side Hornchurch upset the odds to lift the silverware at Wembley Stadium last May, but McMahon says he will not look beyond Saturday's last-16 tie.

He added: "We'll just do one game at a time because I think you can get too carried away. It's really important that we fully focus on this 90 minutes of football.

"That is the most important thing in our minds now is that we make sure we get onto the pitch on Saturday and put on a good performance first and foremost.

"We know that if we can put on a good performance and hit the levels that we can, we're hard to play against. We've shown that across the season. It's really important that we do that."

Daggers lost 2-1 at high-flying Chesterfield last Saturday, having also been beaten on home soil by Stockport County and Halifax Town on the preceding weekends.

They managed a 2-1 win at Weymouth inbetween times, though, and are still firmly in the hunt for a promotion play-off spot, currently sitting in 10th place.

McMahon said: "Apart from the Stockport game, in the games we've lost to Halifax and Chesterfield, they're the top three teams in the division, three very good sides as well, I think we've shown that we're close.

"The top 10-11 in the division is really, really competitive, it's really, really tight and everybody is beating everybody in them positions.

"We've shown across the season we're a good side. We believe we're a good side. And we've come a long way, but we've still got a long way to go.

"We have to keep turning the screw, keep believing in what we're doing. We've got 17 games left I think, we're four points off the play-offs, probably the best position the club has been in for quite a few years.

"Whatever has happened before, good and bad, we have to forget about that now and focus on the run-in and take strength out of what we've done well, learn from what we haven't done so well, and enjoy it.

"I think that's the beautiful thing about football as well is it's there be enjoyed. In life at the minute, too many people are moaning about everything.

"It's really important we focus on us, doing things well, enjoying what we're doing and putting our best foot forward."

Mauro Vilhete and Angelo Balanta remain unavailable at this point in time, but McMahon is confident of having as strong a side as possible on duty - looking to make home advantage count.

Junior Morias in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Southend United in the Buildbase FA Trophy - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"The side that we pick will be the strongest side and we'll have a strong bench," he said.

"Southend at home was a tricky game, the crowd were excellent, home and away - I thought their crowd was good as well.

"It's going to be on us to create an atmosphere on the pitch, put on a performance to get the crowd behind us and if there's a spell in the game where we need the crowd to back us I'm sure they will like they have at home this season.

"Games of football are won and lost on the green rectangular thing, so I think it's important we perform on that!"