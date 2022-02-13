McMahon: Daggers 'absolutely rubbish, then terrific' in FA Trophy triumph
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon felt his side were 'absolutely rubbish' for half of their Buildbase FA Trophy clash with Spennymoor Town.
But thankfully they improved after the break to secure a 2-0 win over the National League North visitors at Victoria Road and a place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.
Substitute Paul McCallum broke the deadlock, with Junior Morias adding a second after Spennymoor's Jamie Curtis was sent off for a challenge that saw George Saunders stretchered off.
McMahon told the club website: "He's in a really bad way, he's gone to hospital. It was a bad incident and we're absolutely gutted for him, we all are.
"He'll be unavailable for quite a while I think and our prayers are with him. Hopefully I'll speak to him on Monday.
"I thought first half we were rubbish, absolutely rubbish, no energy, no life to us.
"I thought in the second half we were terrific, from start to finish.
"We showed a real energy, a real purpose, a real desire to get through to the next round, that we didn't see in the first half.
"After the incident, I think it was difficult for the players to deal with what they've seen. For 5-10 minutes I thought the game was going nowhere and then we went back on the front foot again and I thought we finished the game really strongly.
"I'm glad we're through but I'm just gutted for George."
Brandon Comley made his first start for Daggers, while McCallum made the breakthrough at the start of the second half after replacing Joey Jones.
And McMahon felt the two played key roles in his side's improvement after the restart, adding: "I thought 'Coms', making his debut, grew into it, in the second half and we started to see his real quality, his Football League quality that we know he has.
"The first one was Mac's goal. He said it hit somebody on the line but it's definitely his goal. I thought he had a big impact on the second half Macca - his power, energy, work ethic was terrific.
"He led the line really well and created spaces for Junior and for Josh. I'm very proud of the 11 in that second half.
"The first-half performance is not how we play. It's about as far away from one of my teams as you'll ever see.
"Anyone who has watched us for the last two years since I've been here, that was miles off it.
"Spennymoor came and sat deep and made it hard but we showed no life, no spark. But in the second half I thought we looked a totally, totally different team."