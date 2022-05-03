Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon 'gutted' to only draw with Torquay

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon looks on from the touchline at Victoria Road - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon admitted he was 'gutted' not to get three points against Torquay United on Bank Holiday Monday.

Daggers dominated the action at Victoria Road but were held to a 0-0 draw which left them three points off a National League play-off place with two games to go.

They head to Solihull Moors for their penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday and McMahon told the club website: "You can't look back at what could've been in football, you have to look forward.

"We're a point closer at five o'clock than we were at three o'clock. Should we have been one point off, probably yes because of the performance.

"But all I can ask of the players is to perform like that, they performed really well, the crowd responded to them as well.

"We were on the front foot, the crowd was noisy, they got behind the team and it was an exciting game.

"I'm sure it was a good game to watch, but just gutted we didn't get three points but it is what it is and we go to the next one now."

Josh Walker went closest to breaking the deadlock late on, after rounding Shaun McDonald but seeing Ali Omar clear off the line.

McMahon added: "He has done brilliant to sit the goalkeeper and defenders down and you expect the net to bulge, unfortunately the defender's has blocked it on the line.

"We know Josh, he's gutted because he felt he should've scored, but we know he's a top player for us and the goals will come again for him I'm sure."

The Gulls got very little sight of Elliott Justham's goal, meanwhile, as Daggers extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.

And McMahon focused on the positives, despite the disappointment of not forcing a win.

He said: "The performance was absolutely superb from the guys, on the front foot, we dominated the ball, we dominated the game.

"The only real time Torquay had anything was probably at the end, when we were going hell for leather, they put the centre forward up front, but we dealt with everything really well.

"They've got Wright, Lemonheigh-Evans and Little, three of the best attacking players in the division, but we limited them to nothing.

"Defensively we were brilliant, Will, Manny and Elliot, with 'Coms' in front of them.

"Elliott Justham had very little to do and what he had to deal with, he did with ease like he does.

"More disappointing that we haven't taken the opportunities that we had, but we're a point closer to where we want to be, two games to play, we know what they entail now, we have to go and take them."