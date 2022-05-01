McMahon praises 'excellent, professional performance' by Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon praised his side for an 'excellent, professional performance' in their 2-1 win at Wealdstone.

Junior Morias and Manny Onariase netted at Grosvenor Vale, before Josh Umerah's late consolation, and Daggers moved to within four points of a National League play-off place.

And McMahon it was nothing less than Daggers deserved, telling the club website: "I thought it was an excellent performance, I thought we were really, really good, really professional.

"We created numerous chances, I thought we would've scored more goals again. It was a great performance from the boys."

Morias opened the scoring midway through the first half, with strike partner Paul McCallum hitting the woodwork twice at the start of the second half before Onariase claimed his first goal since returning to the club.

McMahon added: "It was a fantastic finish [from Morias] and good ball from Robbo to put him through.

"Macca won the ball back, we tried to set a little trap, we knew they'd try to play out from the back, but Macca intercepted it well to get us underway, and it was a great finish from Junior.

"I thought Manny was excellent, as was all the back three. I'm glad we scored from a set-piece. Our centre-halves probably haven't scored enough for us this year when you look at the quality they have all got in terms of aerial prowess and Will's technical ability around the box.

"It was a big goal at a big time for us, we started that second half really well with Junior's one-v-one, Macca hit the crossbar, then the post, all inside two or three minutes."

Although leading scorer McCallum was unable to add to his own personal tally this season, his all-round play was hailed by McMahon, along with the team's defensive efforts.

"He was awesome. There's more to Macca than scoring goals as we all know," he added.

"He's got 18 goals for us this season, 17 in the league, but he is a handful, a physical presence, he's a leader in the group as well and I thought he was awesome.

"There was nothing really apart from the set-piece for Elliot (Justham) to defend, so it was disappointing to concede from that aspect.

"I thought structurally the team, defensively, was really good."

Daggers supporters again travelled in good numbers across to west London to make themselves heard in a crowd of 1,321.

And McMahon highlighted how they have helped the side this term, adding: "We're probably in the top two or three for away points picked up across the season.

"We're one of the highest away from home and it's no surprise with the crowd we've got away from home.

"The noise of them away from home has been absolutely outstanding this season and we need them. They were big at the end of the game to make sure we got over the line."