Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon looking forward to tough Woking test

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon expects a tough test at Woking in the National League this weekend.

Daggers came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Gateshead in their opening game of the season, while the Cardinals lost 2-0 at York City.

And McMahon is looking forward to taking on Darren Sarll's side, telling the club website: "We know going to Woking is going to be a tough game, Darren's teams are always hard to play against.

"They've had some investment this year as well, they've signed some really good players, but it's one we're looking forward to.

"Woking have signed a lot of new players so sometimes it takes time for them to gel. Woking is a big football club at this level, I'm sure there will be a big crowd there on Saturday.

"They've got a strong side, they are a very, very good team. I expect them to be on the front foot.

"We watched the game against York and they actually played alright to be fair. They press high. We know it's going to be tough but we'll be ready for it. I'm expecting to see us play how we finished as well."

Daggers were 2-0 down after 12 minutes at Victoria Road last weekend, before Paul McCallum's header halved the deficit at the break.

And Junior Morias came off the bench to net an injury-time equaliser to the relief of his manager.

"I thought our togetherness and the quality in particular in the second half was outstanding," added McMahon.

"I don't think we were good enough in that first 20-25 minute period, but if you look at the results on Saturday, all the promoted teams, none of them lost, they all went and got results. Normally when those teams come up, they come on the crest of a wave. Gateshead started really brightly.

"We didn't start as we would've liked to, but going 2-0 down and showing the character and quality - on another day we probably would've nicked the game in the second half on the chances we created - the guys showed great togetherness and belief to get back into the game.

"We had real quality coming onto the pitch and didn't use [Nik] Tavares or [Sam] Ling, and I have to say both of those have been absolutely outstanding in training this week and in pre-season in general."

After seeing his players work hard during a good week of training, McMahon admits he has decisions to make regarding his starting line-up at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

But McMahon says he is comfortable knowing that whichever combination he does go for, they will all play their part.

"We have got a strong group. I've got tough decisions to make every week, but as I make a tough decision I know that during the game I've got the ability to call on some good players," he said.

"We've already said the togetherness of the squad is really good and the three players that came on on Saturday didn't come on sulking, they came on and impacted the team.

"We have got a small group but it's a really together group. I'm sure whatever I pick on Saturday they will all be ready to go."

And having just missed out on a play-off place last season, McMahon is hoping his side can maintain steady form throughout the 2022-23 campaign to realise their ambitions this time around.

"You don't expect perfection at the start of the season," he added.

"If you go back 12 months, we started really well but weren't able to continue it.

"I think it's important this year that we're a more consistent team, picking up points across the season on a regular basis is going to be how we want to climb the table.

"Since I've been here the team has improved in terms of points gained and league position every season and we'd love to do it again this season."