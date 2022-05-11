Dagenham & Redbridge 'must be clinical' says McMahon

Josh Walker (left) netted at Solihull Moors but other chances for Dagenham & Redbridge went begging - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon knows his side have to be more ruthless if they are to sneak into the National League play-offs on Sunday.

Daggers sit three points off the top seven and need to beat table-topping Wrexham at Victoria Road - while hoping Chesterfield slip up at home against Woking.

They saw a seven-match unbeaten run ended by a 3-1 defeat at Solihull Moors last weekend, despite the home side playing for more than an hour with only 10 men.

And McMahon says they need to be clinical, if they are to have any chance of success, telling the club website: "It's difficult to put your finger on us not actually scoring.

"We had the opportunities [at Solihull], more than enough to score goals to win the game, let alone to just get a point from the game, but we didn't take them.

"It's simple, you've got to take your chances. We didn't take them and we haven't in the last two home games [King's Lynn and Torquay].

"The chances we've created, we haven't been clinical enough in the box and we are where we are in the league because of it if I'm being brutally honest.

"We can't have the amount of chances we've had today and last week at home and not take three points."

Paul McCallum had an effort cleared off the line in the first half, before substitute Josh Walker headed a reply for Daggers after the restart.

But Junior Morias hit the crossbar and Walker struck a post as Daggers were left to wonder what might have been.

It proved a frustrating outing for the club's travelling supporters and McMahon offered his thanks for that backing.

"Thanks for coming to support the team. We know it wasn't the result we wanted at this stage of the season, it definitely wasn't the result we wanted," he added.

"But we appreciate the support and the players went to applaud them at the end, and the staff did as well, and wished them a safe trip back.

"Hopefully there's still a chance we can do it on Sunday, get behind us again and we look forward to playing Wrexham at home."

Wrexham took over at the summit after beating previous leaders Stockport County 3-0 on Sunday.

Ollie Palmer scored twice, with Paul Mullin also on target as Phil Parkinson's FA Trophy finalists made it 15 games unbeaten.