McMahon proud of excellent Dagenham & Redbridge win over Wrexham

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon said he was proud of his side after they ended the National League season with a 3-0 win over title hopefuls Wrexham.

Second-half goals from Junior Morias, Paul McCallum and Matt Robinson earned Daggers a deserved victory, but they missed out on a play-off place by a single point.

And McMahon told the club website: "There's always disappointment that you haven't managed to get over the line and get into the play-offs, but it was an excellent performance.

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon issues instructions against Wrexham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I'm proud of the whole season. I know sometimes you're defined by if you got into those play-off positions or not.

"I think the development of this team, the style of play, no-holds-barred attacking philosophy that we have, which takes a lot of confidence to play in terms of the playing staff. I thought they were excellent today. It was a great way to finish the season in terms of the performance."

Paul Mullin had a couple of half-chances for the visitors in the opening stages, but Daggers finished the first half strongly, with McCallum and Robinson denied by fine Christian Dibble saves.

After Elliot Justham's stunning reaction save prevented Ollie Palmer from opening the scoring soon after the restart, Morias fired home his 13th goal of the campaign following good link-up play between McCallum and Robinson.

Junior Morias celebrates giving Dagenham & Redbridge the lead against Wrexham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The hosts continued to create the better chances and doubled their lead nine minutes from time when Myles Weston picked out McCallum at the far post for a towering header and his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Paul McCallum scores the second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Wrexham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Robinson added late gloss, driving home McCallum's lay-off from Josh Walker's cross, and McMahona added: "I'm pleased for the whole team. I think we were well worth the win, in terms of how we played.

"You get a bit edgey at half-time when you come in and you've played so well and haven't scored a goal. You know Wrexham will come out in the second half, with the players they've got and the players they've got available to keep going.

"But I felt we dealt with most of their threats and we were relentless, the players in terms of their performance, their workrate, their play, confidence in each other, belief in each other, I thought they were excellent."

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates scoring their second goal against Wrexham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A large Wrexham following swelled the bumper final-day crowd to 3,470 and McMahon paid tribute to both sets of supporters.

He said: "I thought our fans were excellent, absolutely superb. We said pre-match we hope they come out and enjoy watching the team.

"I think we finished with 80 goals, so we've repaid the fans with that in terms of performance and goals and to be fair, the Wrexham fans, I have to say I thought they were unbelievable to be honest.

"They've come all the way down on a Sunday, a tough game, long travel and backed their team and made for a fantastic atmosphere."