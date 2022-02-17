Daggers boss McMahon expects difficult test at Yeovil

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon expects a difficult test at Yeovil Town this weekend - but is looking forward to the trip to the West Country.

Daggers return to their National League promotion bid, having booked a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Spennymoor Town last weekend.

The victory was overshadowed by a double leg fracture suffered by George Saunders, in an incident which saw the visitors reduced to 10 men at Victoria Road, but McMahon has had positive news regarding the young winger.

"It has been a really good week, but obviously difficult after what happened Saturday with Georgie," he told the club website.

"But since we've had the good news in terms of his operation, the lads have been great in training.

"I've spoken to George every day and I've spoken to his father as well. He's at home now, recovering well.

"The operation went well, which is really good, and we hope at his age, how young and how fit he is, that he will heal quickly and we can look forward to welcoming him back."

Callum Reynolds of Dagenham & Redbridge goes close to a goal against Spennymoor Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers lie just four points off a play-off spot in 10th place, with Yeovil three places and five points back in mid-table.

The Glovers won 1-0 at Victoria Road back in November courtesy of a Paul McCallum own goal, with Daggers also seeing Elliott Johnson sent off.

And they have lost just one of their last five matches, after starting the new year with five straight defeats in all competitions.

McMahon added: "Darren (Sarll) has done a terrific job down there. We know it'll be difficult when we play against Yeovil. They're well organised, competitive.

"The weather looks like it might be a challenge, looking at the forecast, but it's one we're looking forward to.

"We feel that we're in decent form, we had a bit of good luck last weekend, getting bodies back as well, we feel like we're looking forward to the run-in now.

"We've had the majority of the players back fit. Angelo (Balanta) is still out, Mauro (Vilhete) is back in training, Robbo (Matt Robinson) and Rancey (Dean Rance) who have both been carrying knocks, we've had to manage them for the last couple of weeks and will have to going forward, they've both trained today.

"Westy (Myles Weston) has trained today off Covid, so we will see how he is for the weekend. Hopefully we'll have him involved and everyone else I believe is fit."

George Saunders of Dagenham & Redbridge is stretchered off the field against Spennymoor Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

As for being handed a home tie against York City in the last eight of the FA Trophy next month, McMahon said: "It's a long way away, we're not thinking about it yet but we're happy to be at home.

"I always say in any cup draw the thing you hope for is a home game, and I'm sure when that comes around it will be a good game."