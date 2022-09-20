Dagenham & Redbridge hope win provides boost for Barnet clash

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Dave Jupp is hoping victory over Altrincham can give them a boost for their clash with Barnet this weekend.

Manny Onariase, Mauro Vilhete and Josh Walker netted in a 4-1 win at Victoria Road last weekend, with an own goal completing the tally, to lift Daggers into a mid-table position.

And Jupp wants them to maintain that momentum against the Bees, after an inconsistent start to the National League campaign.

"We should do [have confidence]," he said.

"You're always going to have ups and downs across the season, we've had a couple of big downs and now hopefully it's on the way up and we look forward.

"We get back in training, back on the training ground, smile back on our faces, and work hard again and continue to push towards the next game."

Onariase converted from Myles Weston's cross on his return to the side following suspension and earned praise from Jupp.

"He's a fantastic player for us," added Jupp.

"You look at Tuesday [4-1 loss at Wrexham] and you miss him. Those kind of players in those key areas down the spine, you miss people like that, that personality, that ilk and that quality and desire and workrate they give you. When they're not in the team it hurts.

"At the moment you could argue we've got a few we are missing that we need in those areas.

"We don't want to make excuses for players missing, but we've got a few where we are missing some big players for us and how we play.

"So it's important we get people like that back on the pitch."

Walker also caught the eye for Daggers and Jupp hopes he can continue to impress.

"He deserves that goal, he's worked terrific in training," he said.

"Always a threat, always aggressive, lovely to see him score, deserves it and long may it continue with many, many more to go."

Dean Rance came off the bench to replace Mo Sagaf as Daggers claimed their third win in nine league outings this season.

And Jupp explained: "Sags had a bit of a knock on the foot and we felt we needed to put Deano in to shore it up and not leave ourselves too open.

"We were comfortable in the game but didn't need to make ourselves uncomfortable, so Deano going in to sit alongside Robbo to solidify what we had really."