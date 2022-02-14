Dagenham & Redbridge handed home tie against York City in FA Trophy

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Glen Taylor of Spennymoor battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have been handed a home tie against York City in the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Second-half goals from substitute Paul McCallum and Junior Morias earned Daryl McMahon's men a 2-0 win over National League North side Spennymoor Town at Victoria Road on Saturday.

And they will be on home soil against National League North opponents again next month, when the Minstermen come to East London.

Interim manager John Askey saw his side beat Morpeth Town 3-2 at the weekend to secure their place in the last eight and they currently sit in 11th place in the league.

York lifted the FA Trophy in 2012 and 2017, having finished as beaten finalists in 2009.

The tie is due to be played on Saturday March 12 and ticket information will be made available closer to that date.

Meanwhile, Dagenham's National League fixture against Boreham Wood will now take place on Tuesday, April 5 (7.45pm), due to their continued involvement in the FA Cup.

Wood shocked Championship side Bournemouth in the fourth round and were rewarded with a trip to Premier League outfit Everton in the last 16 on March 3.
















