Reality check for Daggers in 'season-defining period'

It was a reality check once again for the Daggers on Saturday.

Back-to-back home defeats against those at the upper echelons of the table - Daryl McMahon’s men have been brought back down to earth.

However, expectations haven’t been lowered by supporters, nor least by the manager and players who still very much have their eyes set on the play-offs.

But the task has been made that much harder going into February, the urgent need to step up to the plate with little room for error. This being a necessity if the Daggers are to reclaim a top-seven spot and maintain their hopes of play-off football.

Therefore, requiring vast improvement on Saturday’s display in front of a bumper Victoria Road crowd on ‘Daggers Celebrate Diversity day’, an encounter in which the hosts failed to rise to the occasion once again.

There were criticisms banded around, including by manager McMahon, of this Daggers side being ‘too nice’ and an improvement of game management needed, for example.

However, there is also the fact, which he later addressed and I’d emphasise, that we simply haven’t been ruthless enough in both boxes - prompting criticisms of the ‘same old Dagenham’ in recent weeks.

But this criticism isn’t borne out of anger, just frustration that we know this team is capable of a lot more than what they are showing at the minute.

Granted, the absences of Elliot Johnson and Callum Reynolds saw us look all over the shop at the back in stages against Halifax, but this squad and the ‘makeshift’ back three wasn’t far off our first-choice defence.

Nonetheless, the situation remains that we’re in ninth, with teams catching up by capitalising on their games in hand over Dagenham; though the Daggers must run their own race.

The next few games, perhaps I’ve said on a few occasions this season, are crucial.

These season-defining periods have proven a success by McMahon’s men, like the run in December into January, but equally a failure at times - the recent inability to take points off teams around them.

Hence the position we now find ourselves in, within touching distance of the play-offs, now is the time for us to be ruthless if we’re to fulfil our potential - capitalising first on a less than ideal situation at Chesterfield.

Despite an FA Cup run which took them to Chelsea and fine league form, the Spireites find themselves managerless and very much in limbo as the Daggers come to town.

Partly too, due to an identity crisis over their style of play which saw them go more direct in recent weeks, not exactly paying off.

But make no mistake, today’s opponents still remain in second place and will be a tough test, not least with the task of keeping top-scorer Tshimanga quiet, but if there is any good time to play them it is now.

I echo the comments of McMahon who is expecting us to deliver and take the three points back to Dagenham before we break for the FA Trophy next weekend.

It’s games such as these which you have to win to earn that place in the play-offs, proving once again that you’re a force to be reckoned with.

Let’s hope we can win today and take that momentum into next weekend, keeping the prospect of two trips to Wembley alive.

Until then, Come On You Daggers!