Dagenham & Redbridge 'back on track' for another big week

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate their first goal against Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

As Steve McClaren once said: 'two days is a long time in football, and one week is a very long time'.

From a winless streak in the league that stretched back to January, the Daggers have now secured back-to-back 3-0 victories, still in the play-off conversation - just five points adrift.

A vintage display ensured a three-goal victory on the road, a fantastic reward for the 23 supporters who made the trip to the South West on Tuesday night.

There was one man in particular, Paul McCallum, who continued his red-hot form - making it four goals in two with yet another brace.

There were fears from the fanbase, myself included, that this play-off push was all but over as we sat nine points adrift following defeat to Altrincham.

However, the manager and players appear to have flicked a switch and secured convincing back-to-back victories in the nick of time, meaning that belief has returned.

If there is a time for McCallum to be firing on all cylinders it is now, especially with the week ahead, a huge seven days of football which kicked off with that thumping victory at Yeovil.

The stakes are even higher at Victoria Road this weekend, with an FA Trophy semi-final spot up for grabs, that step closer to Wembley.

Jamie Chandler of Spennymoor and Brandon Comley of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

This is the first time the Daggers have reached this stage of the competition since 2005/06, so there is great anticipation that they can go one step further this time around.

I have full belief in this team, that given recent form and with a home crowd behind them, they can get over the line against York City - however, in a cup quarter-final, anything could happen!

With the busy schedule of crucial games, the FA Trophy and a play-off place at stake, it is also a bonus that we have players like Angelo Balanta and Yoan Zouma on the return as we look to make this season one of great success. Are things finally falling into place?

The biggest away trip in a while sees us go to Southend on Tuesday, capping off a busy week. The Shrimpers in fine form and unbeaten this calendar year (so they claim) - despite us defeating them in the FA Trophy back in January!

A COYD banner hangs at the Chigwell Construction Stadium before the FA Trophy tie with Spennymoor Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Nonetheless, a revived outfit under Kevin Maher and with John Still overseeing footballing operations, it is a great rivalry to be renewed on Tuesday night and now a key game in the play-off race.

We’ll be hoping to restore a gap as we hunt down the top seven, almost shrugging them off, else they’ll be breathing down our necks.

That is sure to be a metric of great failure if we finish below Southend this season, considering the comparative starts to the season, equally however a sign of success if we can finish above them.

All this said, the perception of things falling into place and the possibility of a Trophy semi-final and healthy play-off prospects could be talk of the past come next week. Since ‘a week is a very long time in football’.

Let’s hope the good times last and Daggers will be jubilant at Victoria Road today. Come On You Daggers!