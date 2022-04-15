Daggers fans' forum gives food for thought

There’s a lot to get our teeth into this Easter weekend as we remain play-off outsiders going into the last seven games - four points adrift.

Buoyed by an excellent display away to Bromley, resulting in a comfortable 2-0 victory, the Daggers go into today’s game against Barnet and Monday’s Aldershot clash full of confidence.

This positive ambience was reflected at last night’s fans’ forum which took a slightly different format to ones gone by.

Daryl talked the fans through a presentation to begin with. In doing so, he re-enforced the club’s (his) philosophy and how this is put into action on and off the pitch, giving an insight into the work that goes on behind-the-scenes.

Maintaining his desire for a team that is exciting to watch, he defended his formation and shared his optimism ahead of the remaining fixtures.

This optimism, with an emphasis on the progression we’ve already seen, was echoed by executive chairman Peter B. Freund who recognised the upwards trajectory of the club.

On whether he sees no play-off football as a failure, he affirmed that position, aligning with McMahon who also sees that as the high standard and expectation of the club - anything less a failure.

At the same time, Freund was quick to highlight the progression and expertise Daryl has brought to the club, adding we’re unlikely to get better coaching and dedication at this level.

McMahon’s knowledge was left largely unquestioned last night, following the scrupulous nature of his presentation, he’s a man who knows what he’s doing - the results are getting closer to replicating that on the pitch.

The direction of the club remains clear: we’re on the up and the aim is the play-offs, something there is a belief we can still do within the club, with what was described by Daryl as ‘a good team’.

McMahon believes that what may separate us from the ‘very good teams’ is just individual errors and mistakes which the top three seemingly make less of over the course of the season.

Hopefully, this ‘good team’ can build on last Saturday and we can make strides towards the top seven in the play-off push, starting today at Victoria Road.

Frankly, Barnet are a team we should defeat, and I’m expectant of a victory this afternoon.

Likewise for Aldershot, neither game will be easy, but if we are to fulfil our potential on the pitch that is what we should expect and demand of our players.

If these hopes are fulfilled this Bank Holiday weekend, then there is every reason to go into the last five games with play-off hopes firmly back on track.

Let’s hope that’s the case, and I’ll be full of belief next week that our season will extend into late May.