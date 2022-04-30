Sense of frustration and finality for Dagenham & Redbridge fans

There’s certainly frustration in the air, and as the player of the season votes are cast, there is a sense of finality to the campaign.

The draw with a side like King’s Lynn, on the cusp of relegation, put a huge dent in the Daggers’ play-off hopes - many say finishing them.

Never say never, but to make up a six-point deficit with four games to go isn’t easy.

The two points dropped at home to King’s Lynn feel like two points too many to lose at this stage of the season, especially to a side that far down the table.

There was a concerning lack of quality on display on Dagenham’s part, in front of goal particularly, which cost them dearly.

There were understandably many deflated Daggers like myself at the final whistle, perhaps expecting us to sit miss out on the play-offs, but not to fall at this hurdle.

With tougher games ahead in the run-in, it is obvious to say that top-seven teams just don’t miss out on those opportunities for three points.

To predict the Daggers finish in eighth place, as may appear the likely outcome, it is deemed a failure by all at the club, in the fact that our target was play-offs.

However, it does make a clear improvement on last season where McMahon’s men finished 12th, the progress made is indisputable. An eighth-place finish would be the best since 2017 and that shouldn’t go unnoticed amidst the disappointment.

Before looking back on the season, though, we’ve still got four games to play and two of them come on this Bank Holiday weekend - starting today at Wealdstone.

I’d expect victory and it is a must if the great unlikelihood were to come about, Dagenham snatching a play-off spot. The Grimsby score against Barnet today is also of great interest to us Daggers, a defeat there meaning the gap could close to three.

So long as the Daggers focus on themselves and get the victory, as they did last time in dramatic style at Grosvenor Vale, they could go into Monday with something to play for.

The Daggers host Torquay at Victoria Road this May Bank Holiday, and all they can do is keep on winning, finishing the season on a high.

Torquay look set for a mid-table finish, 12 points adrift of the Daggers, so six points over this long weekend is what I’ll be hoping for.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed the Daggers are still in with an outside shot at the play-offs next week.