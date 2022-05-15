Dagenham & Redbridge supporters hoping for final-day glory

And it all goes down to the wire, after 43 games the Daggers are left with an outside chance of play-offs on the final day.

It’s been a season of progression, however the extent of that progression is where the debate lies among supporters - something to be addressed next week once all is said and done, or as we gear up for the play-offs.

But it’s difficult to look beyond today, a run of seven games unbeaten ended last week at Solihull Moors, supporters buoyed by the Chesterfield result in the early kick-off were very soon left deflated.

It is a recurring theme, especially against the teams above us. When we’re handed a golden opportunity to gain the upper hand in the play-off race, we falter.

Such form is symptomatic of a team, which Dagenham are at the minute, just shy of the quality and consistency required for the top seven: at our best we can beat anyone, but we’re just not at our best often enough.

The Daggers will undoubtedly have to put in the performance of the season if they are to come out victorious against a fired-up Wrexham side. They came close in the reverse fixture, however today’s opponents have only improved since then.

The man who hopefully guides us to the play-offs, Daryl McMahon, has made the headlines this week after being linked with a move to AFC Wimbledon.

However these rumours were seemingly quashed by executive chairman, Peter Freund, in his statement released today where he spoke of many players remaining for next season - to be led by McMahon.

Also in his statement, he spoke of his pride at this being the Daggers’ best points tally since the 2016-17 campaign, in spite of it being the highest-spending, most competitive of seasons.

Freund also thanked us supporters for our ‘unwavering support’ over the past four years, admitting we haven’t got there [to League Two] yet, but stepping back we can be proud of what we’ve achieved as we look to the future.

However as aforementioned, it’s very difficult to look beyond today, knowing a victory and defeat for Chesterfield will land us a play-off spot. To ensure we do all we can, we must be what we haven’t been in the last couple of games - clinical in front of goal.

It’s been a weekend of cup finals and unexpected successes, with the FA Cup and Eurovision, let’s hope the Daggers top it off with the most memorable moment of the lot today.

Let’s get behind the boys at Victoria Road today. Come On You Daggers!