Dagenham & Redbridge fans seek momentum on Bank Holiday weekend

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon say his side claim their first win of the season at Victoria Road last weekend - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It took four games, but last Saturday saw the Daggers’ first victory of the season secured by defeating Maidenhead 1-0.

It wasn’t the most convincing display, but thanks to some Elliot Justham heroics, Daryl McMahon and his players can breathe a sigh of relief - getting three points and a clean sheet.

That being said, the victory in front of the home crowd last time out leaves them with just five points from an opening four games that were arguably easier than what is to come.

This Saturday’s trip to Yeovil is closely followed by a return to Victoria Road to host Bromley on Bank Holiday Monday - a perfect opportunity to build momentum.

Equally, it is a chance to prove the side has turned a corner and is beginning to find their feet after a shaky start to the campaign since, by McMahon’s own admission, the Daggers have been far from their best in the opening weeks of the season.

However, as mentioned, it gets no easier for them with a tough run of fixtures ahead - taking us into September - meaning the performance levels must be raised if the positive results are to follow.

By no means are the likes of Notts County, York and Wrexham - who await the Daggers heading into September - untouchable, and in light of recent results supporters will expect victories to take us up the table sooner rather than later.

So, with expectations remaining high, hitting a run of form is essential for McMahon to keep mounting pressure at bay - having only temporarily alleviated it with last week’s win.

Honing in on this weekend’s action then, Yeovil have had a far from ideal start themselves and sit in 23rd place without a victory this season. However with the support of Huish Park behind them, they’ll hope to turn the tide and overcome the Daggers - proving a tough test.

But I’m confident that, with full knowledge of the task at hand, we can successfully overcome the Glovers, proving we are on the right track and building that much-needed momentum.

Then, to bring August to a close it’s Bromley on Monday, who go into this weekend with back-to-back victories under their belts and likely to prove another tough test for McMahon’s side.

With several ex-Daggers in the line-up, including recent departee Callum Reynolds, there is that extra something to play for - if any other motivation than all three points was needed!

I’m hoping for a more coherent display this weekend, with recent performances leaving supporters not wholly convinced - the Daggers having been at times disjointed and not exactly firing on all cylinders.

Hopefully those wishes are granted and Junior Morias finds the back of the net to kickstart his campaign, alongside Paul McCallum, so that we’re in a healthier position next week.

Until then, Come On You Daggers!