A 'beyond frustrating' start for Dagenham & Redbridge

A general view of Victoria Road before a Dagenham & Redbridge fixture in the National League this season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Full of false dawns, the start to this season has been beyond frustrating, with Daggers already behind in their pursuit of play-off football.

The 4-1 win against Altrincham last weekend has to be the start of something different, else the frustration will only persist with the pressure continuing to mount.

A week on from that victory it’s time the Daggers began to really kick-start their season and what better fixture than Barnet at home to do that.

It’s admittedly a much-improved Barnet side from last season, as they are knocking on the door of the play-offs themselves following a decent start.

That said, Daryl McMahon’s men aren’t a million miles off their opponents with a win today drawing them level on points with the Bees.

If they are to do just that, it is my belief that Dagenham must tighten up at the back, despite conceding just the one goal last time out.

That victory could be attributed in part to the lack of threat from the opposition, who - with a clinical finisher up top - could have produced a very different scoreline, having created the opportunities.

We saw what a clinical finisher can do to that Daggers defence just a few days prior at Wrexham in that 4-1 defeat, giving reason for McMahon’s men to be wary going into this home fixture.

For all Altrincham’s faults there were some great passages of play from the Daggers, who were led by Steve Gritt in the dugout in McMahon's absence, which can give them hope if they are to put in a similarly inspired display today.

It’s been a stop-start opening to the campaign and there has been little momentum built up in contrast to last season.

These inconsistencies leave the Daggers five points off the pace in the race for play-offs as we approach the 10-game mark.

Only four teams in the league have a worse defensive record than Dagenham, with two of them residing in the bottom two, an area that must be improved if the team are to do so.

These defensive frailties haven’t been helped by injuries, however the fact remains that the Daggers remain vulnerable at the back.

New signing Kamarl Grant impressed on his home debut last week, but it was his defensive partner and goalscorer Manny Onariase who took the man of the match plaudits.

Manny Onariase was man of the match as Dagenham & Redbridge beat Altrincham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

I think we should have a similar line-up for today’s game and we will hopefully withstand the Barnet barrage to secure all three points, with the knowledge we can break down the Bees defence.

It feels like another must-win, let’s hope the Daggers can do just that with the support of the home crowd at Victoria Road.

Come On You Daggers!