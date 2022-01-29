Can Daggers build on Weymouth win on Diversity Day?

A week of mixed emotions with defeat at home and a late comeback away, this column would’ve told a very different story prior to the 70th minute in Dorset.

The Daggers were unable to cement their position in the play-offs this week but are by no means out of the picture at this stage - thanks to returning Paul McCallum and substitute Josh Walker.

Those two goalscorers made a long journey back from Weymouth to Dagenham a whole lot sweeter to those who travelled on a cold Tuesday night in January. It also ensured the Daggers got back to winning ways immediately, an imperative considering no teams around them are letting up.

A well-fought win, but it did follow a disappointing display in front of the cameras at Victoria Road - Stockport practically securing the win within the first five minutes.

For some it proved that we haven’t got what it takes - play-offs a step too far - for others just a bump in the road, I’d side with the latter. However some still need convincing and will be hopefully in future matches, like today’s battle, of whether Daryl McMahon’s men have what it takes to compete at the top.

There was a change of personnel for Tuesday’s game, many enforced changes for various reasons, but hopefully a few return for what is a big day on and off the pitch for the club.

A day where the ‘Daggers Celebrate Diversity’ and encourage the local community to get out and support the Daggers. As Matt Robinson eloquently put it when speaking to Daggers TV: iIt’s demonstrating that ‘football belongs to everyone’.

Let’s hope those who are coming to the Daggers for the first time today hear that message and want to return to support the Daggers in their pursuit of play-offs.

Today’s game is crucial in that endeavour as Halifax sit third, five points ahead of the Daggers, a tough game but one that (if they can win!) will stand McMahon’s men in great stead heading into February.

Equally, there are teams looking to leapfrog Dagenham in seventh, the pressure constant to churn out the results required - teams with games in hand too. However I’m confident they’ll rise to the challenge against an in-form Halifax team.

Whether they can secure a victory or just a point in front of the bumper crowd at Victoria Road, I’m sure the Daggers will turn up and put in a performance we can be proud of.

Let’s hope that’s the case and I’m looking back on a fantastic victory as I preview another tough test on the road next week.

Until then, Come On You Daggers!

