Winds of change being felt among Daggers fanbase

As Britain contests the weather of recent days, the Daggers face challenges of a different nature on the pitch, a busy week in which they must pick up points to keep play-off hopes alive.

The winds of change have been felt among the fanbase, for now at least, buoyed by the progression to the guarter-final of the FA Trophy and the kind enough draw which followed - a home tie against York City.

The win over Spennymoor Town was a competent one, however the afternoon was shaded by concern for George Saunders who was stretchered off in the second half, with subsequent confirmation of a double-leg break - ruling the winger out for the season.

George Saunders in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Spennymoor Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Daggers remain in contention for two Wembley places, via the FA Trophy and play-off finals, but they are by no means there yet and such talk of these prospects could be extinguished very quickly.

Returning to the here and now, Daryl McMahon’s men didn’t make the trip to Somerset to face Yeovil on Saturday due to Storm Eunice and all eyes are now on Woking’s visit to Victoria Road tonight.

However, there was something for fans to get excited about on Saturday, the signing of Josh Hare from Eastleigh.

It is an acquisition which sees us reinforce a squad which is already capable of reaching the top seven, bearing in mind a gruelling fixture pile-up heading into March/April.

Believed to be as good in defence as he is in attack, Hare is set to be a valuable asset in this play-off race in which Daggers need to secure maximum points since others around them have taken advantage of games in hand, seeing us slip down the table slightly - 10th and seven points adrift of the play-offs.

Another player who has been in the club headlines this week is Elliott Johnson as he signed a contract extension until 2024.

I am delighted with this, as many supporters are, and agree with McMahon who gave his reaction to Daggers TV, claiming “Elliott’s been arguably our best defender this season, and probably since I’ve been here.”

The first of two crucial clashes this week sees Woking visit Victoria Road, a side with challenges of their own this season, lying in the bottom half of the table.

A winnable game but no games are easy in this league. Regardless, expectations remain high, especially in front of the home crowd. An expectant crowd which demands we beat such opponents to cling onto play-off hopes.

The games are coming thick and fast with four in the next two weeks, and what happens in the next fortnight may well give us a clearer picture of whether our hopes and expectations will be met.

For now, enjoy tonight’s game and let’s hope we’re discussing six points gained next week. Come On You Daggers!

