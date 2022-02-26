Fearful fanbase frustrated by Dagenham & Redbridge failings

There is a frustrated fanbase at Dagenham & Redbridge after a disappointing draw with 10-man Woking, who sit in the bottom half - results not matching rhetoric.

‘Another season of failure to get play-offs!’

‘Why can’t we play for 90 minutes?’

‘McMahon has had two goes now, time for change!’

A Dagenham & Redbridge banner hangs at Victoria Road - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

These two dropped points mean the Daggers are eight points adrift of the National League play-offs, failing to capitalise on a one-man advantage in front of a home crowd.

This has led supporters to cast doubt on play-off prospects, with Daryl McMahon’s men making the task very difficult for themselves heading into March.

It’s not so much the eight-point deficit, which could be made up by a good run of form, but the general lack of belief we will go on that run.

This follows the inability to defeat a 10-man Woking who, to their credit, were well-drilled, and see out a 1-0 victory. Once again, poor defending and lapses in concentration saw the same criticisms of the team being incapable of playing well for the full 90 minutes.

Brandon Comley of Dagenham & Redbridge and Ryan Hall of Spennymoor battle for the ball during their FA Trophy tie - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Someone who did get a full 90 minutes on the pitch on his debut was Josh Hare. Although he didn’t ‘wow’ on his first appearance in front of the Victoria Road faithful, he did put in a solid performance and got an assist on Paul McCallum's goal.

So, on current form, the play-off prospects don’t look good but we can’t give up all hope until it is mathematically impossible - which it very much isn’t with 48 points still up for grabs.

The first of those points will hopefully be brought back to Dagenham following the trip to Altrincham this Saturday.

Again a team the Daggers are expected to defeat, but as we have been reminded constantly this season there are no easy games and we’ll have to earn the three points.

Despite more adversity towards McMahon, which is to be expected when results don’t match rhetoric, I have faith in his management and players to finish the season strongly and mount a play-off push.

Although, admittedly, things would have to change and the ability to see out games must be discovered as an imperative.

The second of two clashes this week sees Maidenhead visit Victoria Road, a side the Daggers defeated comfortably in the reverse fixture, with Ibby Akanbi impressing in that 4-1 victory.

That win stopped a three-game winless run back in November, let’s hope Tuesday's fixture can see the Daggers register their first win of March.

But first they look to register their first league win of February in the last game of this month - if they fail to do that pressure will only mount further.

Let’s hope Tuesday’s game will be looked upon as an opportunity to get back-to-back victories and the run of form the Daggers need to go on, in order to stay in the play-off picture, starts sooner rather than later.

In order to go on that run, we must remain united as a fanbase, but this will only be helped by good performances by the players on it.

With responsibility on both sides of the white line, the pressure is on, let’s hope we can deliver on the pitch and begin that this weekend.

Until next week... Come On You Daggers!