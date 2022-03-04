Dagenham & Redbridge roller coaster ride rolls on!

Dejected, despaired, despondent: entertained, impressed, inspired.

Being a Dagenham & Redbridge fan is like being on a never-ending rollercoaster, with troughs followed by peaks just three days later.

Those, like myself, who travelled to Altrincham on Saturday to witness what can only be described as a car crash of a performance were left in such despair, they were too apathetic to even vent their anger.

There were odd jeers of ‘time to go’ directed at Daryl McMahon, but the general mood was that of disbelief - to the point of near silence - that this is the team expected to get us to the play-offs.

At this stage of the season, where results matter most in order to gain momentum, we looked deflated, out of sorts and out of ideas - unable to kick into gear for 90-plus minutes.

It was certainly the worst performance of the season, down there with one of the very worst of the McMahon era, against (with all due respect to Altrincham) a part-time side fighting relegation.

The players took the blame at the end of the game, they were the ones out there on the pitch, but capping off a winless February in the league - are there bigger questions to be asked of just how that was allowed to happen, doesn’t the buck stop with the manager?

A reaction was imperative if McMahon was to keep at least some of the fanbase onside, before he lost them completely - bar a few loyalists - as was the case with Peter Taylor, Bromley being the last nail in his coffin.

With the Daggers now nine points adrift of the top seven, others with a game advantage, and in torrid form - no sign of it stopping - it was understandable the frustration felt going into Tuesday’s game.

The frustration whereby any other club announcement but a McMahon departure would lead to annoyance, but we all knew that wasn’t coming, some like myself didn’t even want it to.

Indeed it didn’t, Maidenhead at home, a team in better form, but again on paper it should have been three points if results were to match the rhetoric of play-off football.

The players, and fans, picked themselves up and went out to Victoria Road knowing only a victory, a convincing one at that, would suffice.

What proceeded was a performance of a team fighting, revived, after being knocked out on the canvas against Altrincham - Paul McCallum’s first-half display embodied this spirit.

His brace and general demeanour was the antithesis of his, and indeed the whole team’s, performance three days prior.

A 3-0 lead going into half-time, by which point the game was already lost on Saturday. We wanted a reaction, we got it, but the inconsistency between those two games: little desire, then full of it; few chances created, bombarding the goalmouth; defensively shambolic, defensively assured.

The contrast is baffling, and it may ultimately cost us a play-off place, but going into next week after hitting a low like Altrincham and bouncing back the way we did - surely, the only way now is up.

It is another long trip this week, a Tuesday night game in Yeovil, so it is to be another tough test but one the Daggers must pass to regain some credibility in being mentioned in the play-off conversation.

Well, let’s continue on this never-ending roller coaster and hope for a smoother ride this week - one thing is certain, being a Dagger is never boring!

Until next week, Come On You Daggers!