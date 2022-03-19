More pain and ecstacy for Dagenham & Redbridge supporters

And breathe! Another week of pain and ecstasy for us Daggers following FA Trophy heartbreak, then an away display at Southend that only made our hearts sing!

There was rightly anger at our exit last Saturday that, given our back to back 3-0 victories over Maidenhead and Yeovil, was by no means expected. That remained the case until the very depths of additional time when Clayton Donaldson’s penalty was converted - and the rest... well, the shootout didn’t go our way.

It was most probably the most difficult defeat of the season to take, if not of the Daryl McMahon era so far, just thinking how close we were to the semi-finals.

Ultimately, we should have beaten York in 90 minutes and put the game to bed well before the 96th minute. Given that, we shouldn’t have sat back either with 10 minutes to go looking to hold onto the lead.

It was the totally wrong approach in the second half that cost us our best chance of a trophy in years. However, there was no time to dwell on the heartbreaking defeat, since one of the biggest league games of the campaign was just around the corner - Southend away.

All players and supporters having to pick themselves up and go again, looking to make it three wins from three against the bitter Essex rivals. Having hit some form since we last played them, unbeaten in 13, this was a crucial game in the play-off push - only a win would do.

However there were cheers even before the game (on my train anyway), as the re-signing of Manny Onariase was announced - unbelievable! Our defensive predicament has never been fully settled since Manny left and so his return is as fabulous as it is unexpected.

But that was to be just one of many celebrations on Tuesday night as the Daggers put three past Southend once again - putting an abrupt end to the hosts’ 13-game unbeaten run.

It was a game that epitomised how good this team can be on their day: a relentless attack with a high press, whilst remaining defensively assured. A team that was unshakeable, as a collective, from start to finish.

It was one of the nights that will live long in the memory of us supporters who travelled, the Dagenham boys making all the noise on the night at Roots Hall.

It must be kept in mind that that makes it three 3-0 league victories on the bounce, form that is worthy of the play-offs, however this must be continued if we are to make it.

That continues today at Victoria Road against eighth-placed, play-off chasing Notts County. It doesn’t get any easier for the Daggers but a win would make talk of the top seven a distinct possibility once more.

Whether Manny will slot into the defence will be interesting, in terms of team selection, given the clean sheet that was secured on Tuesday. Also of interest is just whether such a performance can be replicated against an injury-stricken Notts County side.

I certainly hope so and have a belief I didn’t following the dismal display at Altrincham, this team will put in an almighty fight to make those play-offs - a fight that will go down to the wire.

We must be with them every step of the way, that starts today and then away at Eastleigh on Tuesday, the sort of away game you have to get something out of in order to keep that points total ticking over.

It’s set up to be another dramatic week, as ever when you are supporting Dagenham & Redbridge.

Until next week, Come On You Daggers!