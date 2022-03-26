Don't get too high or low as a Dagenham & Redbridge fan!

News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Keane Handley

Published: 12:18 PM March 26, 2022
Digger Dagger signage on display at the Chigwell Construction Stadium

Digger Dagger signage on display at the Chigwell Construction Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

When this season ends, I think we can look back and learn one thing: we shouldn’t get too high with the highs, equally nor too low with the lows. 

Last Saturday felt like the end of play-off hopes, Tuesday a new beginning - how many times has that happened this season? 

This lies in the inconsistency of ourselves and the teams around us and is what makes this league so enthralling; the play-off race always going to the wire. 

As I say, Saturday saw a defeat to play-off rivals Notts County though the performance warranted a result. We just couldn’t put the chances away and the play-offs went just that much further into the distance, leading to great frustration. 

However, all it meant was that the next game away to Eastleigh on Tuesday would be a must-win and win we did! In the most un-Dagenham style we ground out a victory when not at our best, exactly what we need to do in order to finish in that top seven.

This to me shows progression on last year and being three points off the play-offs nearing the end of March, we are still in the mix. 

However it doesn’t get any easier for the Daggers in the run-in as we head to Grimsby today, another decisive six-pointer in the race for the play-offs.

It could see the return of Manny Onariase who we caught a glimpse of on Tuesday night, but it’s the outgoings that are the real player news this week. Three loan departures in Ryley Scott to Concord, Kenny Clark to Southend and Joey Jones to play-off rivals Grimsby! 

Ryley Scott of Dagenham & Redbridge

Ryley Scott of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The latter is the one that surprised me the most, the other two understandable, however there are rumours that Jones and McMahon haven’t seen eye to eye recently.

Joe Jones in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy

Joe Jones in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Nonetheless, be it a disagreement or just getting players off the wage bill, giving him to our play-off rivals Grimsby certainly raised a few eyebrows.

As for Clark to Southend, some are reluctant to see him go there, but know that he probably isn’t getting into the team any time soon and so it makes perfect sense. 

Kenny Clark of Dagenham & Redbridge

Kenny Clark of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Anyway, back to today's game, and it’s a strong squad (just looking at the bench last Saturday) hence why some are struggling to get into the side. 

Therefore, I'm hopeful on the way to Blundell Park, so long as we start well and get the first goal we could be in the play-offs come 5pm.
Safe trip to those travelling and let's hope we return to Dagenham with all three points! 

Until next week, Come On You Daggers!

