Hard for Dagenham & Redbridge fans to draw positives

Another uninspiring week saw a cagey affair at Victoria Road end in a stalemate, seen by many, including myself, as two points dropped.

The draw cost us more than two points however, the gap to the play-offs now six points, unable to peg back Boreham Wood; even the optimists among us see the play-offs as a fading dream.

There is disappointment too, in the approach from the dugout at Victoria Road on Tuesday, a perceived lack of ambition in trying to get all three points with no substitutions made by Daryl McMahon.

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

I subscribe to the view that he was determined not to lose which, at this stage of the season and with the position that we find ourselves in, is disappointing and does indeed bring into question the ambitions of the manager himself.

We face the real prospect of yet another season deprived of play-off football, and all this will be brought to the fore in the scrutiny of the fans’ forum next Thursday.

It wasn’t a defeat this week, but nonetheless an undesired result which saw the Daggers once again unable to get the better of a play-off rival, having only so far beaten the current top eight on just two occasions.

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

This stat which I saw during the week typifies where we have gone wrong this season, on a lot of occasions where we say it’s ‘a must-win’ or ‘a huge step towards the play-offs’ we seem to just falter - are we really just a 'nearly’ club?

Don’t get me wrong, we’re getting closer and we’re closer than we were last year to realising our top-seven goal, which is a promising sign, but at this moment in time we are still not quite there.

Therefore, as we look to the game at Bromley this weekend, where our last manager’s tenure came to a close, I remain of the view that Daryl McMahon still has the capability to take this team further.

Josh Rees of Boreham Wood and Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

How quickly we realise our long term aim of play-offs and eventual promotion remains the ultimate question - how long is each stakeholder prepared to wait? Again, we’ll discover on Thursday.

But we have got a game before then against Bromley, a chance to get three of the remaining 24 points on offer, and an opportunity to get back on track following a couple of below-par displays.

However, one of the players who didn’t disappoint on Tuesday was Man of the Match Manny Onariase on his second debut at Victoria Road. Hopefully, we can see him in action again today and in future matches ensuring a strong end to the campaign.

Manny Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge wins a header against Boreham Wood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Then, who knows, we may just sneak into that top seven. Some may see such hopes as fantastical, but it is nonetheless possible so let’s entertain the possibility while it remains!

Safe journey to those travelling to south-east London today and see you at the Fans’ Forum, which I’ll give my take on next week, while also hopefully praising a great victory on the road!

Until then, Come On You Daggers!