Fans with Dagenham & Redbridge for every step of final five games

A general view of the main stand at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, where Dagenham & Redbridge host King's Lynn Town today - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It’s 39 down and 5 to go - and while Daggers keep their play-off hopes alive, taking it to the wire, us supporters remain with them every step of the way.

The latest in the run-in of must-win games didn’t disappoint over the Easter weekend, just the nine goals scored by the Daggers - picking up all six points.

The 10-goal thriller with Barnet at Victoria Road on Good Friday won’t be forgotten in a hurry and one man who certainly won’t forget it is Junior Morias, scoring his first Daggers hat-trick.

The striker has revitalised the side this season, offering something different, making his own luck and proving a constant threat - he has got a thunderbolt of a strike!

That’s exactly what he fired at the Shots on Easter Monday to put the Daggers ahead, to the delight of us in the away end.

More pleasing still, Daryl McMahon’s men kept a clean sheet on Monday, making it three out of four for Manny Onariase since his second debut at the club.

The scorer of the second goal at the EBB stadium, Mauro Vilhete, also impressed and appears to be getting back to something like his best.

Now is certainly the time to hit some form as the matches are set to get tougher in pursuit of that top-seven spot.

The Daggers remain two point off the play-offs and Notts County have a game in hand in seventh - all we can do is just keep on winning.

The players are making good work of that at the minute, three wins on the bounce, but there is the pressure to make it four at home to King’s Lynn today.

The Linnets appear to be down, despite there still being a mathematical possibility of survival, so I am once again expectant on victory this afternoon.

Performances in recent weeks have proven what this team can be when in full-flow - offensive, dominant and defensively assured, something which will make it all the more frustrating if we can’t get over the line this season.

Nonetheless, it will prove the progress we’ve made if we do narrowly miss out, maintaining that we are going in the right direction and we are perhaps one player off those play-off places.

If we show the dominance and vitality that we did at home to Barnet; the competence and defensive security that we did at Aldershot - it is sure to be a spectacular display - play-off hopes surviving another week.

However, unexpectedly poor or inconsistent performances have hindered our ability to reach our full potential this season - at key moments.

We must take charge today and take the three points into the final four games, without complacency.

Let’s hope the team does us proud once again today and the wave of positivity can continue into next week.

Until then, Come On You Daggers!