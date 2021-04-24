Column: A quiet week as Dagenham look to build on recent momentum

Published: 12:40 PM April 24, 2021

A fairly quiet week as far as the Daggers were concerned - football itself though, has again been very much the centre of attention.



The disastrous, joke of the Super League has begun and ended since the Daggers last played - in an impressive victory at Victoria Road.



The victory saw local talent George Saunders register his first goal for the club, but that was just one in a five-goal thriller!



For all three Daggers goals in the 3-2 win; Rooney’s goal would have been last-minute heartbreak - if not for the earlier heroics of Elliot Justham.



The Daggers number one, in some eyes (certainly mine), won his side two points on Saturday - clawing a certain goal off the line. It did beg the question of just how he is still at this level - but we’re not complaining!



There were many individual displays that left the supporters impressed; including Angelo Balanta who chipped in with another assist and a goal. So too, did Matt Robinson get in amongst the goals!



But, I’d like to talk about Mauro Vilhete who appears to be very much on the same wavelength as the Colombian - Balanta. This, few players are, hence my excitement at this ability for McMahon’s side to now play a lot more freely in attack.



That Moors victory made it back-to-back wins for Dagenham & Redbridge; halting a poor spell in style!



Though this may have come just too late in the day for the Daggers, their hopes of play-offs realistically over with just 8 games to play and 9 points to make up. With the gap between them and the top 7 being 7 places.



Nonetheless, there is still an opportunity to finish strong and cement a top-half finish - perhaps even top ten. This would be progress, therefore I’d take it at this point, so long as play-offs really is the minimum expectation next season.

Callum Maycock of Solihull and Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



All this, and more, will be discussed next Thursday as the second fans’ forum of McMahon’s tenure will take place. Principal owner, Peter B. Freund, will be in attendance and made it clear they won’t shy away from any questions.



Therefore, I’m sure next week’s blog will be full of revelations and quotes from that event - making another one-game week that not more lively! Don’t forget to get your questions in for that to ask Daryl, Steve, Peter and Craig after a hell of a season.



Before then though, is that one game, and the aim of top-half still requires work and crucially, results, to end the season on some sort of a high. That work beings at The Walks as the Daggers are hosted by King’s Lynn - the Linnets sitting second from bottom.



A three-game winning streak would be some statement of intent and a strong foundation to build on - albeit, frustratingly, with supposedly little tangible to play for.



Besides, it’s great to see Dagenham hopefully now hitting some form and it stands then in good stead (touch wood) for next season.



Don’t miss next week’s blog where I’ll discuss the outcome of that fans’ forum. But until then, stay safe and Come On You Daggers!

