Daggers hit low point with back-to-back defeats

After one of the better weeks to be a Dagger with a thumping 4-1 victory on the road at Maidenhead, we’ve hit another low with back to back defeats at home.

Both frustrating in their manner, as 0-1 losses often are, it leaves the Daggers 10th in the table and leaves supporters with doubts over play-off prospects heading into the festive period.

The first disappointment was the defeat to Yeovil in which the Daggers had ten men for the second half, following a reckless Johnson tackle. There were glimpses of quality but ultimately McMahon’s men fell short with that red card proving costly.

McMahon spoke of his frustration this week of losing narrowly and of his side’s current inability to grind out even a point in such games.

You can see why as we now sit three points adrift of the play-offs, Wrexham and Stockport having leap-frogged us, and plenty with games in hand - leaving the Daggers looking over their shoulder.

The Eastleigh defeat saw us slip to this place in the standings, with no red card to put the blame on this time, just no real attacking threat or clinical finishing.

A stark contrast to the weekend prior where we were scoring for fun, and it’s these inconsistencies which are creeping in - set to cost us play-offs once again?

I sincerely hope not, but injuries also playing their part, it is looking that way. However, with Dagenham one thing is for sure you never really know: unexpectedly lose three points, win against the odds.

One of those games that would be seen as a win against the odds is today’s, Notts County away, in front of the BT Sport cameras. The Magpies sit 6th in the table but will be looking to finish higher as they eye a return to the football league.

Although they’ve not been in the best form of late themselves, it’ll be tough to get past them at Meadow Park this evening. But if we do, it’s another statement from McMahon’s men ensuring they’re still in the play-off conversation going into Christmas and the New Year.

But there’s still a long way to go, so either way we mustn’t get too distracted by the bigger picture and get back scoring, then ultimately winning again, on the pitch.

Let’s hope that starts today and Paul McCallum gets back firing on all cylinders, on the way to three points!

Until next week, Come On You Daggers!



