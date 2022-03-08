Saunders set for support role as Dagenham & Redbridge seek FA Trophy semi-final spot

George Saunders on the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Spennymoor Town in the Buildbase FA Trophy - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

George Saunders will put personal pain to one side to cheer his Dagenham & Redbridge teammates on against York City in the Buildbase FA Trophy quarter-final on Saturday.

Saunders suffered a broken leg in the last-16 win against Spennymoor Town last month but hopes to see Daryl McMahon's men defeat another National League North outfit in the form of the Minstermen this weekend.

The 23-year-old said: "It will be a big game for them and a massive chance to take another step closer to Wembley and a big day out.

"I went to the ground last Friday to see them play against West Ham (U23s) and will go on Saturday.

"They will have a good week of training and hopefully do well, but they've got to do it on the day.

"I heard York were a decent team and it's a big chance for them as well.

"But we've just got to worry about our game. There's a lot of experienced boys in the dressing room and if we play our game, we will be very hard to beat, especially with our home crowd.

"The boys know what they're doing. They will have a good week of training, have got the trip to Yeovil and a good result there can be positive going in the weekend."

George Saunders of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Saunders is certainly keeping a positive mindset despite his injury setback, having started some rehab work this week.

He added: "I'm getting better day by day. I had a nail put through the top of the knee down to the ankle and bolts in the ankle.

"I can walk on it with crutches and went into the club today (Monday) to do a little circuit, to keep myself fit and active. I've got to keep on the move as much as I can.

"I did some leg work, holding onto a bar and using my body weight, and an upper body circuit.

"I've got to have a meeting with the doctor to see how it's healing and then they will give me a timeframe.

"The operation involved quite a lot of trauma and I've been sitting around for three weeks doing nothing, taking it slowly.

"It's gone from one extreme to the other, training and playing every week to sitting around, thinking how have I ended up like that?

"It's horrible doing nothing and mentally tough, but I'm getting used to it and know I've got to do the work properly."

A Daggers win this weekend will no doubt offer more cheer and leave them 90 minutes away from another Wembley appearance, having won promotion to League One in 2010.

"I went with my dad but I can't remember too much to be fair. Hopefully we can get there again," said Saunders, who saw former team Hornchurch lifted the FA Trophy last May.

"I missed out on going to watch Hornchurch last season, I was at Chesterfield that day but was buzzing for them, really happy for them.

"It will be a bit gutting to miss out on two finals for me, but if we get there it will be a good day and I will look forward to it."