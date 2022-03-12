Dagenham & Redbridge's Saunders staying positive

Dagenham & Redbridge's George Saunders might well be facing a long road to recovery after breaking his leg last month, but he is keeping a positive mindset.

Saunders was hurt during his side's FA Trophy win over Spennymoor Town and left needing surgery, but he is on the mend and able to reflect on a reasonably rapid rise to the National League.

George Saunders in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Spennymoor Town in February

A former pupil of Romford's Royal Liberty School, he was playing in the Essex Olympian League for Harold Hill and Kelvedon Hatch just a few years ago.

"Jamie (Southon) and Darren (Hunt) had both played for Hornchurch and said they were taking me there," he said.

"Jimmy McFarlane signed me and I did well, then I had a few niggles. I remember one game, I think it was against Bishop's Stortford, and Mr Humphries (head of PE at Royal Liberty) was doing the line!

George Saunders on the ball for Hornchurch against Wingate & Finchley in August 2018 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Then Mark (Stimson) came in as manager and I went to another level, I really took off.

"He made me so relaxed, told me to go out and enjoy it. He just said 'do your thing, express yourself' and I went and played with no fear or worry.

George Saunders in action for Hornchurch against Great Wakering Rovers in December 2018 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"He is a big part of why I'm at Dagenham now."

Saunders scored three goals and had 20 assists in 44 appearances for the Urchins in 2018/19, earning the club's player of the year award.

Giani Ashley of Margate and George Saunders of Hornchurch battle for the ball in August 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And he followed that up with another four goals and 25 assists in 39 outings before the 2019/20 season was cut short due to the Covid pandemic.

"Hornchurch did a lot for me, joining from Kelvedon Hatch was a massive step up for me," he added.

Jack Connors of Dulwich Hamlet and George Saunders of Hornchurch battle for the ball in December 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We were unbeaten at home for a long time. I think it was Liverpool, Portsmouth and Hornchurch had the best home records at the time. We had teams National League South coming to us in the Trophy and not being able to beat us.

"It was a hard place to play. We had a very good team and we were third when Covid hit. I think we would've gone up."

George Saunders celebrates a goal for Hornchurch against Merstham in February 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Although the decision to declare that campaign null and void hurt Hornchurch's promotion hopes, Saunders kept himself busy and soon landed his move to Victoria Road.

"I was working in a care home in Brentwood with my mum, who is a nurse there, and remember my agent at the time gave me a call and said Dagenham & Redbridge were interested, did I want to sign?" he said.

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Dagenham & Redbridge's George Saunders in a friendly in September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It was a no-brainer. It was only 20 minutes from home, I could leave work and go full-time.

"I worked at the care home for three and a half years, through lockdown too, and enjoyed every minute of it. It was not what I expected, it was more like a hotel, state-of-the-art!

"But from doing long hours, I could now get home at lunchtime and didn't know what to do with myself!

"Everyone at Hornchurch, from the fans, staff, manager and chairman, they all really welcomed me and were happy to see me progress."

Dagenham & Redbridge's George Saunders in action on his National League debut against Yeovil Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Saunders had to wait to make his National League debut for Daggers in a goalless draw with Yeovil on October 17, 2020 but went on to make 26 appearances that season and score in a 3-2 win over Solihull Moors.

And he had netted twice more, against Wealdstone and Chesterfield, in 16 appearances this season, before suffering his injury.

George Saunders scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors in April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He added: "It was a big step up and my first year of full-time football was tough. I wasn't used to the training. I only trained twice a week at Hornchurch and now it was quite intense, two hours per day, and my body wasn't coping.

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and George Saunders of Dagenham & Redbridge in a pre-season friendly in July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I got injured pre-season and was out for six weeks, then had other niggles and with Covid, my mum caught it and I was self-isolating around Christmas. But I had a good run towards the end of the season."

"Daryl has really helped me out a lot, coming into full-time football. Stimmo had Daryl in his team at Stevenage I think and they have got a good relationship, so them having that helped me.

George Saunders scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against Wealdstone in September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I've improved a lot since I've been here. I've played more as a wing-back, where I played more as a winger or 10 at Hornchurch, and have got more defensive duties, which has been hard being so attack-minded.

"But they have got full faith in me which is good and have helped me out massively. It's all part of the process and I was told I'd get used to it."

Saunders, who turns 24 in May, was back at the ground to give the club an update on his progress and see Daggers take on West Ham United under-23s in a friendly last Friday.

George Saunders celebrates scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge against Wealdstone

And he will be cheering them on against York City in their FA Trophy quarter-final this weekend.

"Before this injury I was keeping fit and can look back at why and how it happened, but really I can't think like that," he said.

"I've got to get on with it and do the work, not moan. I'm still young and healthy and the physio was quite surprised at how well it looks, which is a positive sign."

George Saunders goes close for Dagenham & Redbridge against Eastleigh in November 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch boss Stimson, meanwhile, passed on his good wishes to their Essex neighbours for the weekend, having lifted the Trophy for the fifth time in his career last May.

He said: "I signed Daryl at Stevenage, he was a very good player. and George, the experiences we had with him at Hornchurch with his creativity and pace, he was exceptional.

"We will be willing them to go on and keep the trophy in Essex. Fingers crossed they get through and we can go and cheer them on at Wembley."