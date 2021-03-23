Dagenham run ended by Hartlepool United

Published: 9:04 PM March 23, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham was named man of the match in their loss to Hartlepool United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge saw their five-game unbeaten run brought to an end after a slender loss to Hartlepool on Tuesday.

Daryl McMahon made just once change to his starting line-up, following Saturday's 1-0 win at Altrincham, as Mauro Vilhete came in for Saidou Khan.

And Daggers had the first chance on three minutes when Myles Weston whipped in a brilliant ball to find Scott Wilson, whose header went over the bar.

The visitors had shouts for a penalty waved away by the referee on 12 minutes, before smart play by Mo Sagaf saw him slip the ball through to Wilson, only for the Hartlepool keeper Ben Killip to get there first.

Gavan Holohan flashed a shot well over Elliot Justham's crossbar at the other end on 21 minutes, before play stopped for Will Wright to get treatment to a head injury.

And Daggers had two good chances just before the half-hour mark, with Sagaf seeing a shot blocked before Angelo Balanta headed just wide from the corner.

The hosts went close again soon after with a fine move as Justham began the move that saw Balanta's crossfield pass pick out Sagaf and he found Wilson, who was denied by Killip.

Fine defending by Elliott Johnson denied Luke Armstrong a shooting chance on 35 minutes, before Balanta found Liam Gordon and his effort was deflected behind.

And more good defending by Daggers blocked another effort from Armstrong, after Rhys Oates had cut the ball back to him.

The deadlock was broken a minute before half-time, though, as Armstrong headed in from a corner and it was almost 2-0 in stoppage time as Gary Liddle hit a post from a corner.

Paul McCallum replaced Dean Rance for the second half, but Armstrong saw a half-volley trickle wide three minutes after the restart.

Justham denied Armstrong with a double save a minute later, then kept out Holohan with a fantastic save at close range on 52 minutes.

Wilson fired high and wide for Daggers, with McCallum also sending a shot over the crossbar after Wright's interception and pass up to the striker, then Kenny Clark was off-target with a header from Weston's deep cross.

McMahon made his second change as Darren McQueen replaced Wilson just past the hour, with McCallum forcing a save from Killip after heading Weston's cross goalwards on 70 minutes.

Khan came on for Vilhete in the third and final change for Daggers with Sagaf finding Wright with a superb pass to set up Weston, who cut inside but fired wide.

Justham had to make saves from Oates and Armstrong in the closing stages, but Daggers could not avoid falling to a first defeat since their 1-0 reverse at Yeovil on February 27.

Torquay United are the next visitors to Victoria Road on Saturday.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Johnson, Clark, Wright, Gordon, Sagaf, Rance (Mccallum 46), Vilhete (Khan 74), Weston, Wilson (McQueen 62), Balanta.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Reynolds.