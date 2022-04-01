Every game is crucial for Daggers says Hare

Dagenham & Redbridge's Josh Hare says every game is crucial as they push for a National League play-off place.

Daryl McMahon's men are currently in ninth place, four points off the top seven, but face a blank weekend due to the odd number of teams in the division.

They will play a fundraising friendly at St Albans, in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, on Saturday, before hosting Boreham Wood on Tuesday.

And Hare told the club website: "Every game is going to be crucial now. Grimsby Saturday, people probably think losing that game 'we're out of the run for the play-offs now' but definitely not.

"I think you go on another run, even the run we've had the last six games, four wins out of six, that's still play-off form and can still get us up in seventh, 100 per cent.

"We've got to keep staying positive, it's easy to get negative when you're losing against people around you, I get that, but definitely still in there and a chance to get in the play-offs."

Former Dagger Jordan Maguire-Drew opened the scoring for Grimsby in their 2-1 win at Blundell Park last weekend, then picked out Luke Waterfall at a free-kick to fire home the second just before half-time.

Callum Reynolds grabbed a last-minute consolation for Daggers and Hare added: "It was a tough afternoon for us. It's a long way to go to not come away with anything.

"Not having a game after it, I know we've got the game this weekend against St Albans, but not having a league game to get back into the swing of things, of a Tuesday night game for example, makes it a little bit more of a downer.

"But there's still a positive vibe in the camp, we're still only four points from the play-offs, so we've got to keep going, keep looking to that and keep having that as our target and makre sure we keep remembering there's still nine games to go, still 27 points to play for."

Saturday's match against National League South St Albans at Clarence Park kicks off at 3pm and is part of a wider community event.

The clubhouse will be open from 12.15pm, showing the lunchtime Premier League game between Liverpool and Watford, with other food and bar areas open to supporters.

Tickets are priced at £10, with £9 donated to the DEC appeal, and juniors can get a ticket for £5.

Hare said: "It's a tough time and difficult to speak about because you don't know exactly what's going on out there, obviously we know it's a war.

"It's brilliant to try and help in any way we can, that's the biggest thing I can say.

"It enables a few people to get some minutes as well and keep ticking over for Tuesday's game at home to Boreham Wood."

Match-worn shirts from Saturday's game will be available to purchase online from midday on Sunday.

Each shirt will be priced at £50, with all proceeds going to the appeal, and there will also be a raffle for the captain's shirts.

More details can be found at daggers.co.uk.