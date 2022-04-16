Dagenham & Redbridge's Morias gives thanks after hat-trick heroics

Hat-trick hero Junior Morias gave thanks after firing Dagenham & Redbridge to a 7-3 win over National League rivals Barnet on Good Friday.

Morias struck three times in 12 minutes as Daryl McMahon's men raced into a 5-0 half-time lead at sunny Victoria Road, with Paul McCallum and Myles Weston also on target.

And although the Bees replied with three quick goals of their own after the restart, Daggers sealed the points with a late double from Matt Robinson and McCallum.

It made for a memorable day for Morias, who told the club website: "First and foremost I've got to thank the Lord Jesus Christ. Today is a special day for us, for me, obviously Easter Friday.

"I'm grateful for being out there and getting three goals in 12 minutes. I'm speechless myself. It was a good all-round performance.

"The gaffer said play with a smile on your face, I just went out there to enjoy it. Today is a special day for me, hopefully it showed in that performance."

Morias opened the scoring on 14 minutes with a low shot from the edge of the box, then doubled the lead with a similar finish after a run from halfway.

He then received a pass from McCallum at the end of a flowing move to send a left-footed shot inside the far post and was delighted to see his strike partner join him on the scoresheet with headers at the end of each half.

"It's been a joy to play with Macca, I'm enjoying it," added Morias, who now has 10 goals for Daggers.

"Macca is Macca, he's a handful, honestly a good man, he's always pushing me, pushing all the forwards, I'm so happy he scored two and I think got two assists."

The win leaves Daggers four points off the top seven with a trip to Aldershot Town up next on Bank Holiday Monday.

And Morias is hoping they can maintain momentum and give supporters another happy experience in Hampshire.

"It's game by game, we've got to have a day off tomorrow, preparation Sunday and then travel to Aldershot and get a good result," he said.

"We're in a positive place, [we've got to] focus, take each game step by step, not think too far ahead. And then God's grace, we'll get into that top seven.

"I don't know the words to explain how wonderful the fans were today, from minute one to 90-plus. We really appreciate them.

"The weather was good for once and it was really good to see them come out and support the boys."