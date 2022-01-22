On-fire Daggers hope to be happier than Hatters

Another win over rivals Southend, the Daggers are on fire and us supporters can only be left smiling with recent results.

Daryl McMahon’s men were assured in the first half, helped by Elliot Justham who was once again on top of his game, and then the second half saw the Daggers take cruise control - asserting their dominance and progressing to Round 5, where Spennymoor await!

That victory means confidence is sky-high on and off the pitch, but a knowledge remains that tough matches lie ahead this week. Stockport and Halifax either side of Weymouth on Tuesday, this is the extra stretch where the Daggers need to continue the fine form, in order to reach that goal of play-offs.

However, as McMahon pointed out, there are areas for improvement such as ‘being more ruthless in the final third’ and ‘moving the ball quicker’ which we won’t get away with against a team like Stockport.

That said, this in-form Stockport have cause for concern in facing the mighty Daggers at Victoria Road having been defeated 3-1 in their own backyard by them on the opening day of the campaign.

Despite a dip in form between now and then, the rediscovery of such fine football is well-underway and Dagenham are almost back to their best. They’ll have a chance to show the rest of the league and country just that tonight as the BT Sport cameras descend on Victoria Road once again this evening.

That previously mentioned dip in form was partly down to injury but all players were back in training this week, in the nick of time for a crucial few days of football.

Harry Phipps and Daniel Obi won’t be featuring though as they have been loaned out to King’s Lynn and Maldon & Tiptree respectively. The former got off to a great start to his short stay in Norfolk as he netted against no other than Southend!

Dave Challinor’s Hatters aren’t the only challenge this week though, as aforementioned, a midweek trip to Weymouth up ahead - a well done in advance to all those travelling! It’s set up to be an ‘easier’ test but no game is that easy in the National League and this remains a potential banana skin.

So long as we don’t slip on that, we could extend our unbeaten run to nine with today’s game going our way too, staking our claim for the play-offs. Irrespective of those who have games in hand, the points on the board are what counts and the Daggers will be in a healthy position as the business end of the season draws closer.

Let’s hope that’s the case when I speak to you next week ahead of another tough prospect in Halifax.

Until then, Come On You Daggers!